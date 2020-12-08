 Local artist gift guide: Accessories | Features | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Local artist gift guide: Accessories

Pittsburgh artists and businesses to support this holiday season

By

click to enlarge A necklace from PetalVision Glass - PHOTO: PETALVISION GLASS
Photo: PetalVision Glass
A necklace from PetalVision Glass
Supporting local artists and businesses is a good practice to have year-round, but it's especially relevant during the holiday season. Why buy a discounted hunk of plastic as a gift when you can instead give a thoughtful and handmade piece of art, all while supporting your community? Throughout the gift-giving season, Pittsburgh City Paper will highlight local artists from different mediums and genres, from ceramics, to jewelry, to clothing.

Blakbird jewelry
As the self-described "ministry of fly jewelry," Blakbird Jewelry creates minimal, but still eye-catching earrings, bracelets, and other jewelry. Their pieces are often inspired by nature, like earrings inspired by Gingko leaves or featuring shiny beetle wings. blakbirdjewelry.com

click to enlarge Part of the Queer Ecology Hanky Project at the Irma Freeman Center - PHOTO: MARY TREMONTE
Photo: Mary Tremonte
Part of the Queer Ecology Hanky Project at the Irma Freeman Center
Mary Tremonte
From "Queer Scout" patches to raccoon-in-a-trashcan printed hankies, Mary Tremonte's pieces are funny, unique, and have lots of personality. Some of her pieces for sale — hankies with different critters and plants on them — were part of the Queer Ecology Hanky Project, which showed at the Irma Freeman Center earlier this year. etsy.com/shop/MaryMackWear

Frank and Myrhh
Front and center on Frank and Myrhh's website is their tagline: "where millennials shop handmade African goods." It's fitting since the brand was featured in magazines like Allure and GQ this year for their bright and colorful facemasks. But they also sell printed hats, bags, fanny packs, and politically-charged pins. frankandmyrhh.com

PetalVision Glass
Have you ever found a cool leaf or pretty insect wing on the ground and wished you could preserve it, maybe even wear it? PetalVision Glass creates jewelry that magnifies the natural patterns of feathers, flower petals, snakeskin, and other materials by placing them under glass. petalvisionglass.com

Broken plates
Each glass piece from Broken Plates is cut either by hand, or using a CNC waterjet, resulting in unique statement jewelry resembling an ancient ice formation. They've also created delicate, glittery ornaments that are perfect for the holiday season.  brokenplatesglasswearables.com

Trending

Wolf on PA's rapid COVID rise: state action "pales in comparison" to everyone wearing masks
Two Port Authority of Allegheny County employees die of COVID-19
Prohibition Pastries expands, Miracle pop-up returns to Downtown, and more Pittsburgh food news
Pittsburgh City Paper writers win Pittsburgh Black Media Federation awards
Local gift guide: food subscriptions, boxes, and kits
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Yes, even Krampusnacht is going virtual

By Hannah Lynn

Yes, even Krampusnacht is going virtual

Local artist gift guide: Ceramics

By Hannah Lynn

A 3D-printed planter from Coded Clay

Jolly Old Saint Pickolas: a giant Heinz pickle ornament is coming to town

By Hannah Lynn

Jolly Old Saint Pickolas: a giant Heinz pickle ornament is coming to town (2)

The best Pittsburgh restaurants open on Christmas

By Ryan Deto

Everyday Noodles
More »

Tags

Latest in Features

Local artist gift guide: Ceramics

By Hannah Lynn

A 3D-printed planter from Coded Clay

Workhorse Collaborative wants to promote your arts organization or nonprofit

By Amanda Waltz

Emily Willson and Jackie Baker of Workhorse Collaborative

Pittsburgh stylist Chi Ilochi uses her company to heal, help, and inspire through clothing

By Jordan Snowden

Pittsburgh stylist Chi Ilochi uses her company to heal, help, and inspire through clothing

In memory of Alex Waters Gordon

By Hannah Lynn

In memory of Alex Waters Gordon
More »

Readers also liked…

Artist’s paintings and poetry converge to expose the lingering horrors of the Holocaust

By Hannah Lynn

A painting and poem by Judy Robinson honoring the Tree of Life victims

Contemporary Craft closes out final exhibition at Strip District location

By Amanda Waltz

Fiberart International at Contemporary Craft

How local artist Emily McGaughey turned quirky doodles into a career

By Sarah Connor

Emily McGaughey at VegFest

Underwear Bike Ride brings half-nekkid cyclists to Lawrenceville

By Jared Wickerham

Underwear Bike Ride brings half-nekkid cyclists to Lawrenceville
More Features »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • December 2- 8, 2020

Previous Issues

Trending

Yes, even Krampusnacht is going virtual

Yes, even Krampusnacht is going virtual

By Hannah Lynn

Holiday window display in 306 Forbes Boutique & Brow Bar

Holiday window displays throughout Downtown and the Strip District support local artists and causes

By Amanda Waltz

Benefit compilation albums help support Pittsburgh's The Mr. Roboto Project

Benefit compilation albums help support Pittsburgh's The Mr. Roboto Project

By Kylie Thomas

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation