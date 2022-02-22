 Activists rally to condemn recent rise in violence against Black Pittsburghers | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Activists rally to condemn recent rise in violence against Black Pittsburghers

Photos from the "Defend Black Lives" rally in Downtown Pittsburgh

By and

click to enlarge The Alliance for Police Accountability (APA), 1Hood Media, TransYOUniting, Black Lives Matter Pittsburgh of SW PA, and other supporters hold a rally at the City-County Building. - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
The Alliance for Police Accountability (APA), 1Hood Media, TransYOUniting, Black Lives Matter Pittsburgh of SW PA, and other supporters hold a rally at the City-County Building.
A group of local activists gathered in Downtown Pittsburgh on Feb. 22 for a "Defend Black Lives" rally to bring awareness to a recent rise in violence against Black Pittsburghers.

The Alliance for Police Accountability, 1Hood Media, TransYOUniting, Black Lives Matter Pittsburgh and SW PA, and their supporters rallied at the City-County Building where they also called for justice and further investigation into the deaths of recent vicitims.

“Organizers believe inadequate and inequitable policies, silence from elected officials, racism, gentrification, and a lack of investment in Black communities are driving factors in creating an unsafe environment for Black residents," organizers wrote in a release ahead of the rally. "Today’s call to action is one of many steps being taken in the ongoing fight for justice and accountability.”


Family members of local victims of violence, including those of Amariey Lej, a Black trans woman who was murdered in January, and Peter Spencer, a Jamaican immigrant from Pittsburgh who was shot and killed in Venango County while on a camping trip with white coworkers, joined the community in sharing their stories and calling for justice.

click to enlarge Miracle Jones of 1Hood Media shouts during the rally. - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Miracle Jones of 1Hood Media shouts during the rally.
click to enlarge Family members of Amariey Lej gather at the rally. - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Family members of Amariey Lej gather at the rally.
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge Erin Perry, the cousin of Amariey Lej, speaks while other family members gather around during the rally. - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Erin Perry, the cousin of Amariey Lej, speaks while other family members gather around during the rally.
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge Conrad Lee Spencer, the father of Peter Spencer, speaks at the rally on Tuesday. - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Conrad Lee Spencer, the father of Peter Spencer, speaks at the rally on Tuesday.
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge Jasiri-X of 1Hood Media speaks at the rally on Tuesday. - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Jasiri-X of 1Hood Media speaks at the rally on Tuesday.
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge Erin Perry, the cousin of Amariey Lej, dances in the middle of Grant Street following the rally. - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Erin Perry, the cousin of Amariey Lej, dances in the middle of Grant Street following the rally.

Trending

Speaking of...

Pittsburghers remember Peter Spencer with candlelight vigil, demand justice

By Pam Smith

A candelight vigil is held for Peter Spencer at Highland Park on Sun., Feb. 6, 2022.

Facial feminization surgeries for trans women now covered by UPMC

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Facial feminization surgeries for trans women now covered by UPMC

Pittsburgh: The Year in Pictures 2021

By Jared Wickerham

Mayoral candidate Ed Gainey celebrates after incumbent Bill Peduto conceded during his watch party at the OnePA offices in the North Side on Tue., May 19, 2021.

1Hood Media launches website to tell authentic stories for Black Pittsburgh

By Jason Phox

The 1Hood Media team in 2020
More »

Tags

Latest in News

Coffee Tree workers vote to unionize with United Food and Commercial Workers

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Coffee Tree workers vote to unionize with United Food and Commercial Workers

Former health secretary Beam takes lobbying job with UPMC, raising concern and hope

By Stephen Caruso

Department of Health Acting Secretary Alison Beam speaks at a press conference.

Air quality advocates urge county to add restrictions to U.S. Steel permit

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Air quality advocates urge county to add restrictions to U.S. Steel permit

Two homes by renowned Pittsburgh architect Tasso Katselas up for sale

By Amanda Waltz

Two homes by renowned Pittsburgh architect Tasso Katselas up for sale
More »

Readers also liked…

What's keeping a proposed food hall in Lawrenceville from becoming a reality?

By Ryan Deto

What's keeping a proposed food hall in Lawrenceville from becoming a reality?
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • February 16-22, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

Two homes by renowned Pittsburgh architect Tasso Katselas up for sale

Two homes by renowned Pittsburgh architect Tasso Katselas up for sale

By Amanda Waltz

Photographs posted on Black Burgh Love's Instagram page

Black Burgh Love highlights photos of Black couples in Pittsburgh

By Dani Janae

Now Hiring: Personal assistant to a maestro, and more Pittsburgh job openings

Now Hiring: Personal assistant to a maestro, and more Pittsburgh job openings

Compiled by Lisa Cunningham

Deal in the works to add second daily Amtrak trip between Pittsburgh and Harrisburg

Deal in the works to add second daily Amtrak trip between Pittsburgh and Harrisburg

By John L. Micek

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation