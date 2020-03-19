 Livestreams and virtual happy hours for Thu., March 19 | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Livestreams and virtual happy hours for Thu., March 19

Connect without leaving your house

By

click to enlarge livestreaming.jpg
Listen to Motown, funk, soul, and more from Anthony Susan (For the Record) and Paul Seif (The Vinyl Dept.). During the livestream, 23rd and Vine is offering free delivery or curbside pick-up on all wine bottles. Call to order.

Driving While Black Records. 8 p.m. Instagram: @dwbrecords
Hear unreleased music from the Pittsburgh record label and have the chance to win merchandise.

Neighborhood Happy Hour. 7 p.m. Zoom
Kelly Strayhorn Theater's monthly social has moved online. Grab a drink and mingle with your neighbors - or even those across the country - while in the comfort of your own home. 

Live at 25 The Pandemic Series. 6:30 p.m. Facebook
The performer for tonight has not yet been announced, but shows are taking place Tue.-Sat. for the next couple weeks. Find out more here.


Brent Cobb. 7 p.m. StarParty
The country musician was scheduled to perform tonight at Club Cafe. It's still happening, but instead will take place via a livestream event. Preregistration is encouraged. 

Tags

Latest in Music

Women in Radio: Stacy on 105.9 The X

By Jordan Snowden

Stacy Walter

Postponed or canceled concerts: What to do with your tickets

By Jordan Snowden

Postponed or canceled concerts: What to do with your tickets

The Local 913: Short Fictions

By Liz Felix

Short Fictions' A Fate Worse Than Death

Katie O. on the Radio

By Jordan Snowden

Katie O. on the Radio
More »

Readers also liked…

How the members of Snowdonia are using their schooling to their advantage

By Jordan Snowden

Snowdonia on stage at Hard Rock Cafe during CP’s Battle of the Bands

What new bands and musicians can learn from The Flow Band

By Jordan Snowden

The Flow Band performs at the Indigo Hotel in East Liberty.

Tilden OG resident DJ, Tenova, returned for two night performance

By Jordan Snowden

Tenova

For Shani Banerjee, a queer woman of color, the punk rock community is a safe haven

By Edward Banchs

Empty Beings
More Music »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • March 18-24, 2020

This Week

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending Arts+Entertainment

Postponed or canceled concerts: What to do with your tickets

Postponed or canceled concerts: What to do with your tickets

By Jordan Snowden

Katie O. on the Radio

Katie O. on the Radio

By Jordan Snowden

Stacy Walter

Women in Radio: Stacy on 105.9 The X

By Jordan Snowden

The Show Must Go On: Pittsburgh artists and bands switch to live streaming performances

The Show Must Go On: Pittsburgh artists and bands switch to live streaming performances

By Jordan Snowden

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation