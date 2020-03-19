Livestreams and virtual happy hours for Thu., March 19

Anthony Susan (For the Record) and Paul Seif (The Vinyl Dept.). During the livestream, 23rd and Vine is

offering free delivery or curbside pick-up on all wine bottles. Call to order.

Kelly Strayhorn Theater's monthly social has moved online. Grab a drink and mingle with your neighbors - or even those across the country - while in the comfort of your own home.

Live at 25 The Pandemic Series. 6:30 p.m. Facebook

The performer for tonight has not yet been announced, but shows are taking place Tue.-Sat. for the next couple weeks. Find out more



Brent Cobb. 7 p.m. StarParty

The country musician was scheduled to perform tonight at Club Cafe. It's still happening, but instead will take place via a livestream event. Preregistration is encouraged. The performer for tonight has not yet been announced, but shows are taking place Tue.-Sat. for the next couple weeks. Find out more here The country musician was scheduled to perform tonight at Club Cafe. It's still happening, but instead will take place via a livestream event. Preregistration is encouraged.

Listen to Motown, funk, soul, and more fromHear unreleased music from the Pittsburgh record label and have the chance to win merchandise.