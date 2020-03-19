Livestreams and virtual happy hours for Thu., March 19

Driving While Black Records. 8 p.m. Instagram: @dwbrecords
Hear unreleased music from the Pittsburgh record label and have the chance to win merchandise.
Neighborhood Happy Hour. 7 p.m. Zoom
The performer for tonight has not yet been announced, but shows are taking place Tue.-Sat. for the next couple weeks. Find out more here.
Brent Cobb. 7 p.m. StarParty
The country musician was scheduled to perform tonight at Club Cafe. It's still happening, but instead will take place via a livestream event. Preregistration is encouraged.