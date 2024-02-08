Live Resin Gummies: Cannabis Products that Pack a Punch | Pittsburgh City Paper

Live resin gummies seem to be on everyone’s mind these days, climbing the ranks of dispensary shelves as one of the most desirable cannabis products on the market. These gummies feature high potency and strain-specific flavors while simultaneously offering peace of mind with consistent dosing and high-quality ingredients.

Live resin gummies are edibles infused with live resin extract sourced from cannabis plants when they are fresh rather than cured. This method better captures the complete flavor profile and effects of unique strains. For those who appreciate cannabis the way wine lovers know their vino – for their distinctive flavor and effects – live resin gummies are worth checking out.

This guide breaks down everything to know about live resin gummies, how they’re made, potential pros and cons, and our selections for some of the best products available today.

Key Takeaways

Live resin refers to a cannabis concentrate made by using fresh cannabis plants, as opposed to dried and cured materials.

Live resin gummies are crafted with live resin and offer flavors and a full spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes from the source strain.

Infused gummies are usually highly potent, so starting with the smallest effective dose and slowly increasing until you reach the desired effects is essential.

What is Live Resin?

Live resin is a type of cannabis concentrate that extraction artists use freshly frozen flowers — rather than dried and cured bud — to create. Chemical solvents strip the cannabinoids and terpenes from leftover plant matter, leaving behind a higher concentration of desirable materials than other extraction methods.

Compared to other concentrates, which use dry cannabis as their source materials, the “live” or fresh flavor of the flower is better captured in live resin or live rosin. As connoisseurs often praise such live resin products for smelling and tasting better and even producing a more complex, potent high.

How is Live Resin Made?

Live resin is a cannabis concentrate that refers to the extraction process used to create it. The term “live resin” refers to using fresh cannabis plants as the source material rather than dried and cured plants, which are often used. Extraction artists process live or flash-frozen cannabis plants using chemical solvents, which separate THC, CBD, terpenes, and other desirable components from the plant matter.

Butane (BHO), CO2, and propane are among the most common solvents for cannabis processing. However, these chemicals are toxic and highly volatile, so extractors must rigorously flush any leftover solvents from the live resin before finalizing. This is done via evaporation.

Once cleared from solvents and other unwanted materials, extractors pour the live resin into a processor, which can create any number of live resin concentrates, such as:

Oil

Wax

Shatter

Badder

Crumble

Sauce

What are Live Resin Gummies?

Live resin gummies are cannabis edibles infused with live resin-sourced extracts. These bite-sized gummies are one of the most convenient types of edibles and are often available in various delightful flavors. They also offer the convenience of consistent dosing and effects with every use, so long as they are sourced from trustworthy brands.

Compared to other infused products, live resin gummies typically offer a more cannabis-like flavor and strain-specific high, thanks to the full spectrum of terpenes and cannabinoids retained from the source plant. This allows consumers to take advantage of strain-specific indica, sativa, or hybrid benefits. Edibles also take longer to kick in than other consumption methods, with effect onset occurring anywhere from 90 minutes to two hours.

Upon consumption, live resin gummies yield a much more potent and long-lasting high than their non-edible counterparts, so users should generally start with a low dose and avoid consuming more before understanding their unique response and tolerance to cannabis.

How are Live Resin Gummies Made?

Producers create live resin gummies using extract sourced from live - or fresh - cannabis plants. Following the extraction and flushing process, the concentrate gets transformed into an oil to infuse into food recipes, such as gummies, easily.

Live resin oil can be added to gummies to produce a range of flavors and dosages. It’s important to carefully read your labels to understand what cannabinoids, doses, and serving sizes you’re ingesting.

Benefits of Live Resin Gummies

Cost-effectiveness

Live resin is a relatively cost-efficient method of creating concentrates, and gummies are undoubtedly cheap to produce. Instead of undergoing the weeks-long process of curing plants and trimming away the cannabis flower, live resin artists can effectively harvest and freeze the entire cannabis plant until they’re ready to use.

Using solvents to isolate the desired compounds quickly, the final step is to flush away the unwanted materials and then formulate the final product into its intended form. These fast methods cascade down to the consumer, who can enjoy delectable infused gummies with unique highs and nuanced flavors.

More flavorful experience

With most extraction processes, cannabis plants are picked, dried, cured, and handled in ways that can cause cannabinoids and terpenes from the original plant to degrade before they can be extracted into an oil.

Live resin allows extractors to minimize the additional processing a cannabis plant undergoes and skip straight to the extraction process. This fast-tracking helps retain as much of the original plants’ cannabinoid and terpene profile as possible, yielding a more complex, nuanced sensory experience with every gummy.

Dosing

Gummy-makers are often required to lab test their cannabis extract before infusing precise amounts into each piece, meaning they can offer reliably dosed and conveniently discreet cannabis experiences in a single bite.

The entourage effect

Besides capturing the aromas and flavors of the source strain, the added terpenes, minor cannabinoids, and density of a particular chemovar provide users with what scientists call “the entourage effect.”

This refers to the phenomenon in which the total combination of compounds like THC, CBD, CBN, myrcene, and more yield effects are greater and more complementary than the sum of their parts. Live resin gummies are often created with this in mind, helping users attain more benefits from the synchronicity of varied and higher levels of cannabis compounds.

Potential Drawbacks

High potency

Live resin gummies are also particularly potent due to the high THC and terpene concentrations often found in such products. When digested, THC and other cannabinoids are transformed into much more potent versions of themselves, as opposed to when smoked or vaporized.

This means a small amount, such as 5mg of THC, could produce a much stronger high than expected. It’s essential to adopt a start low, go slow methodology to slowly ascertain one’s tolerance and determine the best product and dosage side for one’s needs.

1. Evn Wild Strawberry Hybrid Live Resin Gummies

Experience a euphoric adventure with Evn’s live resin-infused gummies, handcrafted assembled premium, clean ingredients. Available in a wild strawberry flavor and free from artificial flavors or coloring, these gummies contain the purest expression of the cannabis plant, combining 10mg of THC and 2mg of CBD in every bite.

Infused with single-strain cannabis extract, these gummies are unprocessed and uncompromised – ideal for making life a little sweeter. Evn sources its concentrate from the Sour Space Candy strain, known for offering a gentle, uplifted euphoria and relaxing away any lingering stresses or depressive thoughts.

These bite-sized treats also make dosing a breeze, whether you’re a new cannabis user or a seasoned pro. Each cube contains two servings, with one-half a gummy containing 5mg of THC and 1mg of CBD. Whether you need a small microdose or something more robust, Evn’s Live Resin Gummies have you covered.

Ingredients

10mg of THC and 2mg of CBD per gummy, one-half gummy serving size

Organic Tapioca, Cane Sugar, Pectin, Citric Acid, Hemp Flower Rosin, Delta 9 THC, Vegetable and Fruit Powders (color), Fruit Oils (flavor), Sodium Citrate, Coconut Oil.

Third-party lab tests

An ISO 17025-accredited lab has independently tested every batch of EVN-CBD’s products to ensure purity and potency.



Cheef Botanicals’ D9-THC Gummy Cubes offer a discreet treat for those seeking to upgrade their wellness. The company uses flash-frozen hemp flowers to craft its gummies, capturing a complete profile of cannabinoids and terpenes to produce a stress-relieving, relaxing blanket of bliss with every bite.

Each gummy contains an impressive 15mg of hemp-derived delta-9 THC, an extra helping of relaxation for those that need higher potency. These gummies come in six flavors to delight all palates: Wild Berry, Cherry Lemonade, Mixed Berry, Watermelon Kiwi, Strawberry Lemonade, and Orange Mango. With only four calories per serving, these live resin gummy cubes are an excellent way to improve your wellness without adding sugar.

Ingredients

15mg of THC per gummy, 30 gummies and 450mg of THC per Bottle

Hemp-derived Live Resin, Light Corn Syrup (Corn Syrup, Salt, Vanilla), Cane Sugar, Apple Pectin, Water, Citric Acid, Natural Flavors, Fruit and Vegetable Extract (for color), Hemp-derived Live Resin, MCT Oil.

Third-party lab tests

Cheef Botanicals hires third-party laboratories to independently verify that its products are free from impurities and undesirable contaminants to give its customers peace of mind and uphold its high-quality standards. It also tests each batch for potency and cannabinoid content to ensure a consistent, edible experience.

3. Cypress Hemp Live Resin Delta-9 THC Live Resin Gummies

Cypress Hemp offers a strain-specific selection of live resin gummies crafted from flash-frozen hemp to deliver the utmost potency and experience. The company uses the famous Cherry Pie strain for its indica variety of gummies, known for producing gentle feelings of elation, relaxation, and gentle physical relief.

Each package contains 15 gummies mixed with a potent blend of 20mg of THC and 10mg of CBN in every bite. By mixing THC and CBN, these live resin gummies help users get to sleep faster and achieve a longer, more restful night’s sleep. New users are recommended to start with a half gummy before bed and gauge the effects before upgrading to a whole piece.

Ingredients

20mg of THC and 10mg of CBN per gummy

Tapioca Syrup, Cane Sugar, Water, Citric Acid, Natural Flavor, Pectin, Hemp Extract, Organic Fruit and Vegetable Juice for color

Third-party lab tests

Cypress Hemp strives to set an example in the U.S. hemp industry by holding the quality of its hemp products to the highest standards. Its first priority is satisfying customers with safe, reliable products and experiences. As such, all Cypress Hemp products are sourced from certified hemp products and lab-tested by third-party analysts to confirm purity, potency, and quality.

The Bottom Line

More and more cannabis consumers find themselves drawn to live resin gummies and other bite-sized edibles thanks to their robust flavor profile, nuanced effects, and accessible costs. While consumers should carefully scrutinize lab tests and labels, high-quality brands will produce safe and effective gummy experiences with dosing on which users can rely.

If you want an even cleaner gummy experience, explore Evn’s selection of live resin gummies with delta-9 THC, CBD, CBN, and other formulations designed to suit your unique needs.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does live resin do in edibles?

Edibles infused with live resin often offer a more potent, nuanced high and contain flavors similar to the source cannabis strain used to make them.

Are live resin gummies stronger?

While dosing in edibles is more precise than other consumption methods, some anecdotal claims suggest that live resin gummies are stronger because they offer a more complete cannabinoid profile and nuanced effects.