LIVE: Pennsylvania midterm election night results | Pittsburgh City Paper

Welcome to Pittsburgh City Paper's live Election Night coverage. As votes are counted, we'll continue to update this page with key developments in the major statewide races as well as several local contests.

We'll also have live updates from Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman's campaign watch party, as our staff on the ground relay the mood on one of the nation's most hotly contested face-offs.

Scroll down to see live updates listed by race.

When should I expect results?
Polls close at 8 p.m. Each county will process and record results at its own pace. Allegheny County officials say they expect mail-in ballots will be tallied soon after voting stops. In-person votes will be tabulated by voter precinct and will continue to appear throughout the evening and potentially into tomorrow.

U.S. Senate: John Fetterman vs. Mehmet Oz

Pundits say that this race presents the best opportunity for Democrats to maintain control of the Senate if they can win this tight contest.
  • We will update this as results come in.

Governor/Lt. Governor: Josh Shapiro/Austin Davis vs. Doug Mastriano/Carrie DelRosso

Current Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, has reached his term limit and is not eligible to seek re-election. Incumbent Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D-Braddock) is not seeking re-election and is currently running for U.S. Senate.
  • We will update this as results come in.

U.S. House District 12: Summer Lee vs. Mike Doyle

This race will determine who will replace Democratic U.S. Rep. Mike Doyle, who announced his retirement last fall. The Republican candidate running this year against Lee has no relation to the incumbent. 
  • We will update this as results come in.

U.S. House District 17: Chris Deluzio vs. Jeremy Shaffer

Currently occupied by Conor Lamb, who forfeited his re-election bid to pursue an unsuccessful U.S. Senate race. District includes a swath of suburban Allegheny County and all of Beaver County.
  • We will update this as results come in.

Pa. State Senate District 38: Lindsey Williams vs. Lori Mizgorski

Incumbent Democrat Lindsey Williams is running for re-election against Republican Lori Mizgorski, a House member who no longer resides in the district she represents because of redistricting.
  • We will update this as results come in.

Pa. House District 23: Dan Frankel vs. Jay Ting Walker

Long held by Democratic incumbent Dan Frankel, the district is considered safe territory for his party. It spans several eastern city neighborhoods, including sections of Squirrel Hill, Shadyside and Oakland.
  • We will update this as results come in.

Pa. House District 30: Arvind Venkat vs. Cindy Kirk

Once reliably Republican, redistricting has added Democratic constituencies that could make it more competitive.
  • We will update this as results come in.

Pa. House District 39: Rick Self vs. Andrew Kuzma

District stretches across a mix of suburban and rural communities in southern Allegheny County and northern Washington County. Incumbent Rep. Mike Puskaric lost the Republican primary.
  • We will update this as results come in.

Pa. House District 33: Mandy Steele vs. Ted Tomson

District has shifted significantly East following 2021 redistricting, when Republican incumbent Lori Mizgorski was eliminated from the district by the new maps.
  • We will update this as results come in.

