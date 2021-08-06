 Live Fresh Cold Pressed Juice + Smoothie Bar opens new location in the North Side | Drink | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Live Fresh Cold Pressed Juice + Smoothie Bar opens new location in the North Side

By

click to enlarge Live Fresh owner Brett Gilliam with a freshly made Pink Dragon acai bowl inside Western Avenue's location on the North Side - CP PHOTO: LISA CUNNINGHAM
CP Photo: Lisa Cunningham
Live Fresh owner Brett Gilliam with a freshly made Pink Dragon acai bowl inside Western Avenue's location on the North Side
After introducing fresh pressed juice and smoothie bowls to Homestead in 2019, Brett Gilliam and his fiancee and co-owner Catey Burget had the idea to expand their juice bar to the North Side.

Live Fresh Cold Pressed Juice + Smoothie Bar opened their new location on Western Avenue in the North Side on July 31.

Burget described the turnout for Live Fresh’s grand opening as “amazing.” Burget says she and Gilliam didn’t know what to expect since they didn’t advertise the new location much, and they don’t have roots in the North Side.


“There was a line down Western Avenue and around the block on Brighton [Road],” she says. “It was truly humbling to see how much support and excitement there was within the first hour of our doors being open.”

Live Fresh offers various fresh and healthy options on their menu with inclusivity to all diets by including vegan and gluten-free items, including prepackaged salads from Braddock's vertical farm Fifth Season.

“A large part of our mission is to operate in areas that need health alternatives,” Burget says.

The menu consists of cold pressed juices, smoothies, acai and smoothie bowls, and immunity shots. Customers are welcome to customize juices or smoothies with additions of ingredients like honey, organic chia seeds, cocoa, and more ranging from 50 cents to $2 per add-in.


Live Fresh uses a hydraulic press on fresh fruits and vegetables to create their juices. This method of juicing retains almost all of the nutritional content of the produce, while fulfilling the daily recommendation of fruits and vegetables.

“We spend a significant amount of time educating our customers on the benefits of our health products that are made from 100% fresh fruits and vegetables,” Burget says. “We don’t use any preservatives, purees, teas, added sugars, etc.”
click to enlarge Live Fresh's new location on Western Avenue in Pittsburgh's North Side - CP PHOTO: LISA CUNNINGHAM
CP Photo: Lisa Cunningham
Live Fresh's new location on Western Avenue in Pittsburgh's North Side
When Gilliam moved from Washington, D.C. to Homestead, he was in search of a smoothie bar in the neighborhood. After the failure of his search, Gilliam quit his corporate job and opened the first Live Fresh location in 2019.

“[Gilliam] is an absolute staple in his community — I admire him and his courage to take the leap of leaving the corporate world to give back to his community,” Burget says. “Live Fresh is exactly what Homestead and the entire Mon Valley area needed.”

Both locations in Homestead and the North Side are open seven days a week with happy hours on Wednesday and Friday from 4-7 p.m., with $2 off all cold pressed juices.

“Through education, we hope to help encourage Pittsburgh to incorporate healthier choices into their everyday lives.” Burget says.
Live Fresh Cold Pressed Juice + Smoothie Bar. 845 Western Ave., North Side and 114 East Eighth Ave., Homestead. livefreshjuicery.com

