8 Best Live Dealer Casino Sites in USA in 2023 | Pittsburgh City Paper





Disclaimer: Betting and gambling involve an element of financial risk and can be addictive. All gambling sites and guides are for those 18+ only. It's also important to check if online gambling is legal where you live.

Live casinos offer players the excitement and thrill of a traditional casino experience but from the comfort of their own homes. These live dealer games have become increasingly popular as they add a human touch and offer real-time gameplay.

If you're located in the US and looking for the best live dealer casino sites, you've come to the right place. This article will provide a list of the top online casinos that offer live dealer games in the US. These casinos have been carefully selected for their reputation, game variety, bonuses, banking options, and more.

Here is a first look at the 8 best live dealer casino websites:

8 Best Online Casinos with Live Dealers in the US

Red Dog Casino - Best Live Dealer Casino Site Overall

Red Dog Casino is our top recommended site for live dealer casino games.

Pros

Generous bonuses and promotions

Extension selection of live casino games

Mobile-friendly

Fast payouts

24/7 customer support

Cons

No live dealer bonuses are available at this time

Live Dealer Game Variety: 4.9/5

Red Dog Casino is one of the best live casino sites in the US. With various live poker and blackjack games, there are plenty of ways to win real money here.

Banking Options: 4.7/5

Red Dog Casino has various banking options for US players, including bank wire, credit card, and Bitcoin.

Customer Service: 4.9/5

If you have any questions or concerns, Red Dog Casino's dedicated customer service team can help via email, call, or live chat.

Bonuses & Promotions: 4.8/5

225% welcome bonus up to $12,250

120% match for a $30 deposit, 135% match for a $75 deposit, and 160% match for a $150 deposit

>> Check RedDogCasino

El Royale - Best Live Dealer Tables

With plenty of live dealer casino games and generous bonuses and promotions, it’s easy to understand why El Royale is one of the best live dealer casinos.

Pros

Various cryptocurrencies are accepted

User-friendly interface

Generous welcome package

Cons

No direct bonuses for live dealer games

Live Dealer Game Variety: 4.7/5

The live dealer studio at El Royale includes several blackjack, roulette, and baccarat variations. All live games are from Visionary iGaming.

Additionally, the live dealer table stakes really stand out on this site. You can play these games for higher limits compared to others.

Banking Options: 4.9/5

El Royale accepts credit cards, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Tether, Ethereum, NeoSurf, and Flexepin.

Customer Service: 5/5

Players can contact El Royale's customer service team 24/7 via email, phone, or live chat.

Bonuses & Promotions: 4.7/5

250% welcome package

Up to 165% slots bonus

Up to 100 free spins

Las Atlantis - Best Selection of Online Casino Games

Las Atlantis is one of the top live casinos for real money games. You will have a wide range of live casino games to choose from.

Pros

Several blackjack, baccarat, and roulette variations

Mobile-friendly casino

Free games are available

Solid customer support

Cons

No poker tournaments

Live Dealer Game Variety: 4.8/5

Las Atlantis offers more than 250 casino games and multiple live dealer options. You will find live blackjack, baccarat, roulette, super 6, and more.

Banking Options: 4.9/5

Las Atlantis accepts Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Flexipin, Neosurf, and Tether.

Customer Service: 4.9/5

Las Atlantis Casino has great customer support. You can contact a representative 24/7 via live chat, email, or phone.

Bonuses & Promotions: 4.5/5

280% match deposit bonus up to $14,000

Up to 260% slots bonus + free spins

Wild Casino - Best for Live Dealer Roulette

Wild Casino is a reputable online casino with top-notch live games for US-based players. The site is easy to use and offers some excellent bonuses.

Pros

Generous promotions and bonuses

Many ways to win real money

Trustworthy live online casino

Cons

No free-demo feature

Live Dealer Game Variety: 4.7/5

Wild Casino is a one-stop shop for live games. You can play variations of slots, blackjack, video poker, and specialty games on the site.

Banking Options: 4.9/5

Wild Casino accepts 27 different banking methods, including credit cards, cryptocurrency, bank transfers, and more.

Customer Service: 5/5

US players can reach the Wild Casino customer support team 24/7 via email or live chat.

Bonuses & Promotions: 4.9/5

250% welcome bonus

100% match on your first five deposits

10% weekly rebate

Ignition Casino - Best for Live Blackjack

Ignition Casino is open to players from the United States, which is a plus for US-based players looking for online live dealer options.

Pros

Wide variety of live dealer games

Mobile-friendly website

Good reputation

Cons

Payouts aren't as fast as some of the others mentioned on our list

Live Dealer Game Variety: 4.8/5

At Ignition Casino, there are plenty of ways to play online blackjack games for real money in the US. Whether you're a newbie or an experienced player, Ignition offers nearly every variant of the game, including single deck, perfect pairs, and more. The site also provides various other live dealer games for US players.

Banking Options: 4.8/5

Ignition Casino accepts credit/debit cards, crypto, casino vouchers, and MatchPay.

Customer Service: 4.9/5

Ignition Casino provides efficient customer support through live chat and email, which can be accessed through the Help Center on its website. The Help Center also offers a wealth of information on how to use the site and play casino games.

Bonuses & Promotions: 4.7/5

100% match for credit & debit card deposits

150% match for crypto deposits

DraftKings - Best for Cash Prizes

DraftKings Casino offers a fully dedicated, 24-hour live studio that features blackjack, roulette, and other top-notch live dealer casino games.

Pros

Sportsbetting is available

Exclusive table games

Various live dealer categories

Cons

Bonuses aren’t as enticing as others on the list

Live Dealer Game Variety: 4.5/5

The live dealer library at DraftKings includes variants of baccarat, blackjack, roulette, poker, and game shows.

Banking Options: 4.7/5

DraftKings accepts the following banking methods: credit and debit cards, electronic gift cards, and PayPal.

Customer Service: 4.8/5

DraftKings has a dedicated support team that is available 24/7 to assist players with any questions or issues they may have. You can reach them by submitting a request on the site.

Bonuses & Promotions: 4.7/5

Up to $200 in free bets

100% match up to $2,000 on your first deposit

Up to $50 in casino credits

BetOnline - Best for Quality Game Graphics

BetOnline is another top casino for live dealer games in the US. The live video feature lets you see what's happening in real-time and helps you win big money.

Pros

Fastest payouts

25+ years in the industry

Accepts cryptocurrency

Cons

Leans more towards sports betting rather than casino games

Live Dealer Game Variety: 4.7/5

With so many live dealer leaderboards to choose from, BetOnline is an excellent online casino for real-time gaming. The site provides several blackjack and roulette tables with countless themes, gameplay, and stakes.

Banking Options: 4.9/5

BetOnline supports 17+ different types of cryptocurrency for players to choose from. This makes it easy for players to find a cryptocurrency method that works for them. Another advantage of using cryptocurrency at BetOnline is that there are no transaction fees.

Customer Service: 4.8/5

Customers of BetOnline can get assistance via live chat, phone, or email. The site also offers an excellent resource section.

Bonuses & Promotions: 4.8/5

35% reload bonus for cryptocurrency deposits

20% eSports Rebate

SportsBetting - Best for Live Betting

Last (but certainly not least) is SportsBetting. This leading betting platform makes it easy to play live casino games and bet on sports, entertainment events, politics, and more.

Pros

Safe and secure online casino

Fast Bitcoin payouts

Established online sportsbook

Cons

More of a sports betting site than a live dealer casino

Live Dealer Game Variety: 4.5/5

As soon as you enter the site, plenty of live dealer games are available. These include poker, eSports, live betting, and other casino classics.

Banking Options: 4.8/5

SportsBetting offers various banking options, including seven types of cryptocurrency (Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Stellar, Ripple, and USD Coin).

Customer Service: 4.7/5

At SportsBetting, customers have access to multiple methods of customer support, including live chat, a helpline, and three distinct email addresses dedicated to poker, casino, and general inquiries.

Bonuses & Promotions: 4.9/5

50% welcome bonus up to $1,000

100% crypto welcome bonus up to $1,000

35% crypto reload bonus up to $350

100% poker bonus up to $1,000

How We Rate The Best Live Dealer Casinos

We used several factors to rate the best live dealer casinos in the US. These include:

Safety : The safety and security of a live casino are essential considerations. We only looked at casinos licensed by a reputable authority, ensuring that they operate fairly. They also have robust security measures in place to protect player information and data, such as SSL encryption.

: The safety and security of a live casino are essential considerations. We only looked at casinos licensed by a reputable authority, ensuring that they operate fairly. They also have robust security measures in place to protect player information and data, such as SSL encryption. Payout & Banking Options : The live dealer casinos on our list offer a variety of payment options, including support for different cryptocurrencies and credit/debit cards.

: The live dealer casinos on our list offer a variety of payment options, including support for different cryptocurrencies and credit/debit cards. Customer Care : Reliable and efficient customer support is a must. Many of our recommended sites offer 24/7 assistance through live chat, email, and phone.

: Reliable and efficient customer support is a must. Many of our recommended sites offer 24/7 assistance through live chat, email, and phone. Game Variety : The best online casinos offer a wide variety of live dealer games, including different versions of popular live dealer games like blackjack, roulette, and baccarat.

: The best online casinos offer a wide variety of live dealer games, including different versions of popular live dealer games like blackjack, roulette, and baccarat. Bonuses & Promotions : We only considered online casinos that offer generous bonuses and promotions for US players, such as welcome bonuses, reload bonuses, free spins, no-deposit bonuses, cashback bonuses, high roller bonuses, and loyalty rewards.

: We only considered online casinos that offer generous bonuses and promotions for US players, such as welcome bonuses, reload bonuses, free spins, no-deposit bonuses, cashback bonuses, high roller bonuses, and loyalty rewards. Game Quality : The live dealer game you’re playing should be streamed in high-definition and with a minimal lag to optimize the experience.

: The live dealer game you’re playing should be streamed in high-definition and with a minimal lag to optimize the experience. Mobile Compatibility : Live casino games should be compatible with mobile devices and tablets, allowing players to gamble online while on the go.

: Live casino games should be compatible with mobile devices and tablets, allowing players to gamble online while on the go. Reputation: The best live casino games have a good reputation among new and existing players. Additionally, online casinos should be known for their reliability, security, and customer service.

What Are Live Dealer Casinos & How Do They Work

Live dealer casinos are online casinos that offer live casino games, which are played in real-time via video stream. They typically include standard online casino games like blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and poker.

With live casinos, players can interact with the live dealer and place bets on the table. The live dealer will then carry out the actions of the game, such as dealing cards or spinning the roulette wheel, in real-time.

Live casino online games use advanced technology, such as high-definition video streaming, to provide an immersive gaming experience. Players can watch the action unfold as it occurs.

Advantages of Live Dealer Casino

There are several advantages to playing at a live dealer casino, including:

Variety of Online Casino Games : Online casinos that offer live dealer games typically have a large selection of options, including live roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and more. They are played with real dealers, and all of the action is video-streamed to players in real-time.

: Online casinos that offer live dealer games typically have a large selection of options, including live roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and more. They are played with real dealers, and all of the action is video-streamed to players in real-time. Appearance and Interface : A live casino game gives players the feel of a real-life casino experience as if the game is being played in a real casino, with real cards and real dealers. This provides a more immersive experience than classic online table games.

: A live casino game gives players the feel of a real-life casino experience as if the game is being played in a real casino, with real cards and real dealers. This provides a more immersive experience than classic online table games. Amount of Bets : Live games typically have higher betting limits compared to online table games and land-based casino games. The minimum and maximum bets can vary depending on the casino and the specific game, but they tend to provide more opportunities to win real money.

: Live games typically have higher betting limits compared to online table games and land-based casino games. The minimum and maximum bets can vary depending on the casino and the specific game, but they tend to provide more opportunities to win real money. Compatibility : Live dealer online casinos allow players to enjoy the game from the comfort of their own homes. Most are compatible with all mobile devices, tablets, and desktop computers.

: Live dealer online casinos allow players to enjoy the game from the comfort of their own homes. Most are compatible with all mobile devices, tablets, and desktop computers. Additional Features: Some casinos offer additional features during the live video feed, such as multiple camera angles and player-controlled cameras. Such features are generally not available for brick-and-mortar casino games.

Games to Play at a Live Online Casino

Live online casinos typically offer various games to play, including live dealer games and regular online casino games. If you want to play live casino games, below are some of the most popular options offered:

Live Blackjack

Live blackjack is one of the most popular live dealer games. It is played with real cards and a real dealer, and players can interact with one another via video stream. The game is played using one or more decks, and the objective is to beat the dealer by having a hand with a higher total value than the dealer's hand without exceeding 21.

With live blackjack, players can place bets on their own hands and side bets. The game is played with the same rules as regular blackjack, and players can use basic strategies to improve their chances of winning.

Live Roulette

Live roulette is another popular live dealer game. It is played with a real roulette wheel and a real dealer, and players can place bets and watch the action unfold as it occurs. Most casinos provide different game variations, such as European roulette and American roulette.

In live roulette, players can place various types of bets, such as straight-up bets on a single number, split bets on two numbers, street bets on three numbers, corner bets on four numbers, and so on. The live version of the game is played with the same rules as regular roulette.

Live Poker

Live poker is a type of live dealer game offered by many online casinos. It is played with a real dealer and real cards.

There are several types of live poker games, including Live Texas Hold'em, Live Omaha, Live Three Card Poker, and more.

Live Craps

Craps is a popular dice game offered by many live online casinos. It is played with a real dealer and dice, providing a similar experience to what you would find at a brick-and-mortar casino.

Players can place various types of bets, such as pass line bets, don't pass line bets, come bets, don't come bets, and so on. Live craps can be a bit more complex than other live dealer games, so it's important to familiarize yourself with the rules before playing.

Live Baccarat

Baccarat is one of the top live dealer games in the US. The objective of the card game is to predict which of the two hands, the Player or the Banker, will have a total value closest to 9.

Live baccarat can be played in different variations like Punto Banco, Chemin de Fer, and Baccarat Banque. Each of them has its own unique features and rules.

Guide to a Live Dealer Casino in the US

Signing up for a live dealer casino is a relatively simple process. Here is a general guide to the steps involved:

Choose a Live Dealer Casino: First, you'll need to choose a casino that you want to sign up for and play live casino games at. Consider things like game variety, live casino bonuses, and banking methods when deciding. Sign up & Create an Account: Once you've chosen a live dealer casino, you'll need to sign up for the site by creating an account. This typically involves providing some basic information, like your name, email address, and contact details. Deposit via Preferred Method: Once your account is set up, you'll need to make a deposit to start playing live dealer games. Most live dealer casinos accept various payment methods, including credit cards, e-wallets, and cryptocurrencies. Pick a Game: Look through the assortment of live dealer games offered and pick one that you want to play. You can choose from a variety of games, such as blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and more. Start Playing: Once you've completed all of the steps above, you're ready to play live dealer games at your chosen casino.

Live Dealer Studios & Providers

Some of the top live dealer studios and software providers include Evolution Gaming, Playtech, and NetEnt. These companies offer a wide range of live casino games, such as live roulette, blackjack, baccarat, poker, and more. Many of them also provide customized solutions for live casinos, allowing them to create a unique live dealer experience for players.

States Where Live Dealer Casinos Are Legal

There are only six states where live dealer casinos are legal at this time. These include West Virginia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, and New Jersey.

Laws and regulations surrounding online gambling change frequently, so it is important to check for the most up-to-date information.

Live Dealer Casino USA: FAQs

Are Live Casinos Online Safe and Secure in the US?

Yes, online live casinos in the US are safe and secure. Stick to ones that have proper licensing and regulation. It is also important to ensure that the online gambling sites you use are legitimate and have good reputations. They should protect your personal and financial information with secure servers and encryption technology.

Can I Chat With the Dealers?

Yes, you can chat with live dealers when playing live casino games. Most allow players to communicate with the dealer and other players at the table, creating a more interactive experience. It's important to note that the dealers cannot see or hear you. They can only read what you type to them.

What Happens if the Live Stream Is Lost?

If the live stream is lost, you should try to get a stable connection and join the game as soon as possible. Each platform has its own rules and regulations for handling a live stream loss. In some cases, the game may be paused and resumed when the live stream is restored. Your bets should be refunded if a game is interrupted due to technical issues.

Do Live Dealer Casinos Use Random Number Generators?

Live dealer casinos usually use real cards, dice, and roulette wheels rather than relying on a random number generator (RNG), like most virtual casino games. The dealer will physically deal the cards or drop the ball onto the roulette wheel, ensuring the game is fair and random. But, some aspects of the game, such as card shuffling and dealing, may be controlled by software, and RNGs are used to ensure the fairness of the game.

How Much Time Do I Have to Make My Bets?

The amount of time you have to make your bets in a live casino game can vary depending on the game and the casino you are playing at. Generally, there is a set amount of time (around 15 to 30 seconds) to place your bets before the dealer begins the next round of play. It's important to pay attention to on-screen announcements from the dealer to know when your betting time is running out.

Final Thoughts

Live dealer casinos provide players with a unique gaming experience, combining the excitement of a traditional casino with the convenience of playing online. They have recently gained popularity due to the real-time gameplay they offer.

If you're located in the US and searching for the best live dealer casino options, this article provides a comprehensive list of top-rated online casinos that offer live dealer games. These casinos have good reputations and offer great game variety, bonuses, and banking options. They are also safe and secure and have proper licensing.