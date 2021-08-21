Live! Casino Hiring Event

When: Mon., Aug. 30 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 3-6 p.m.
Your destiny awaits! Live! Casino Pittsburgh is looking for energetic, hardworking, personable people who want to be part of a great team environment. If you’ve been looking for an opportunity to break into the exciting, fast-paced world of the casino industry, your lucky day is just around the corner. Live! Casino will be holding a Hiring Event on Mon., Aug. 30 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 3-6 p.m. at their Recruitment Center in the Westmoreland Mall, across from Old Navy.
Positions being interviewed include:
- Food and Beverage Positions
- Line Cooks
- Barbacks
- Experienced Table Games Dealers
- Guest Services Representatives
- Facilities and Utilities Attendants
- Environmental Services Attendants
- Security Ambassadors
- First Responders (EMT)
- Entertainers
Live! Casino is a family-owned business, and that family culture is a big part of how of how they operate. Working at Live! Casino is a unique opportunity to be part of an enthusiastic team environment where everyone works together to give guests an unrivaled entertainment experience. And, while everyone on the team is expected to do their best and work hard, Live! Casino also understands that having fun is a big part of the job when you’re working in the entertainment industry.
“I really enjoy this organization and this industry,” says Sean Sullivan, General Manager of Live! Casino Pittsburgh. “We get to help people have a good time, how great is that? We’re a team, a family, and I feel like we work hard to make this a great place for people to come to, whether it’s to work or to play, and have a really great time.”
Live! Casino offers great pay and benefits, like a 401(k) plan and paid time off, so it’s easy to see why so many people want to work there. But they also offer Tuition Reimbursement, Training and Development Programs, and Career Advancement Opportunities where a path from the casino floor to a corporate office is a very real possibility for an employee with the drive and determination to become a vital member of the Live! Family. This could be the job opportunity you’ve been waiting for.
If you think working at one of the hottest entertainment venues in the area sounds like fun, pre-register for your interview slot today. Simply log on to workatlive.com to get the dice rolling and see if you have what it takes to be part of a gaming and entertainment experience like no other. While pre-registering is strongly encouraged, walk-ins are always welcome.
Interviews will be conducted at the Live! Recruitment Center in the Westmoreland Mall, just across from the Old Navy, on Mon., , August 30 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 3-6 p.m. Don’t miss this opportunity to jumpstart your career with a company that’s constantly growing and wants to bring you along for the ride of your life. It’s time to make your career Go Live!
WorkAtLive.com for more information and to pre-register. Live! Casino is an equal opportunity employer.
Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-Gambler