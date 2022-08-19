Little Italy Days brings cannoli, pasta, and ItalYinz to Bloomfield

click to enlarge
Little Italy Days
A Terrible Italian Towel at Pittsburgh's Little Italy Days on Fri., Aug. 19, 2022
has returned to Bloomfield, featuring four days packed full of food, spirits, entertainment, and more. And while many dispute the festival's claims of being "All Italian," since the event features lots of chain vendors in addition to the local shops, visitors can also find a large number of booths also celebrating the neighborhood's Italian heritage. Pittsburgh City Paper
intern Rayni Shiring captured the scene on Friday as vendors served up cannoli, pasta, and wine to the growing crowds.
Isabella's Holi Cannoli at Pittsburgh's Little Italy Days
The crowd at Pittsburgh's Little Italy Days
Italian American War Veterans of the United States members Joe Chiodo, Jesse Ferrer, Bill Lowe, and Tony Ficarri at Pittsburgh's Little Italy Days
Del Vecchio's Sausage food truck at Pittsburgh's Little Italy Days
Isabella's Holi Cannoli at Pittsburgh's Little Italy Days
Isabella's Holi Cannoli at Pittsburgh's Little Italy Days
T-shirts for sale on Liberty Avenue during Pittsburgh's Little Italy Days
Angelo's Pizzeria at Pittsburgh's Little Italy Days Festival
Pittsburgh's Little Italy Days
Marilyn's Restaurant at Pittsburgh's Little Italy Days Festival
Marilyn's Restaurant at Pittsburgh's Little Italy Days
An ItalYinz shirt spotted at Pittsburgh's Little Italy Days
Pittsburgh's Little Italy Days
Del Vecchio's Sausage food truck at Pittsburgh's Little Italy Days