Little Italy Days brings cannoli, pasta, and ItalYinz to Bloomfield

click to enlarge Little Italy Days brings cannoli, pasta, and ItalYinz to Bloomfield
CP Photo: Rayni Shiring
A Terrible Italian Towel at Pittsburgh's Little Italy Days on Fri., Aug. 19, 2022
Little Italy Days has returned to Bloomfield, featuring four days packed full of food, spirits, entertainment, and more. And while many dispute the festival's claims of being "All Italian," since the event features lots of chain vendors in addition to the local shops, visitors can also find a large number of booths also celebrating the neighborhood's Italian heritage. Pittsburgh City Paper intern Rayni Shiring captured the scene on Friday as vendors served up cannoli, pasta, and wine to the growing crowds.
click to enlarge Little Italy Days brings cannoli, pasta, and ItalYinz to Bloomfield
CP Photo: Rayni Shiring
Isabella's Holi Cannoli at Pittsburgh's Little Italy Days
click to enlarge Little Italy Days brings cannoli, pasta, and ItalYinz to Bloomfield
CP Photo: Rayni Shiring
The crowd at Pittsburgh's Little Italy Days
click to enlarge Little Italy Days brings cannoli, pasta, and ItalYinz to Bloomfield
CP Photo: Rayni Shiring
Italian American War Veterans of the United States members Joe Chiodo, Jesse Ferrer, Bill Lowe, and Tony Ficarri at Pittsburgh's Little Italy Days
click to enlarge Little Italy Days brings cannoli, pasta, and ItalYinz to Bloomfield
CP Photo: Rayni Shiring
Del Vecchio's Sausage food truck at Pittsburgh's Little Italy Days
click to enlarge Little Italy Days brings cannoli, pasta, and ItalYinz to Bloomfield
CP Photo: Rayni Shiring
Isabella's Holi Cannoli at Pittsburgh's Little Italy Days
click to enlarge Little Italy Days brings cannoli, pasta, and ItalYinz to Bloomfield
CP Photo: Rayni Shiring
Isabella's Holi Cannoli at Pittsburgh's Little Italy Days
click to enlarge Little Italy Days brings cannoli, pasta, and ItalYinz to Bloomfield
CP Photo: Rayni Shiring
T-shirts for sale on Liberty Avenue during Pittsburgh's Little Italy Days
click to enlarge Little Italy Days brings cannoli, pasta, and ItalYinz to Bloomfield
CP Photo: Rayni Shiring
Angelo's Pizzeria at Pittsburgh's Little Italy Days Festival
click to enlarge Little Italy Days brings cannoli, pasta, and ItalYinz to Bloomfield
CP Photo: Rayni Shiring
Pittsburgh's Little Italy Days
click to enlarge Little Italy Days brings cannoli, pasta, and ItalYinz to Bloomfield
CP Photo: Rayni Shiring
Marilyn's Restaurant at Pittsburgh's Little Italy Days Festival
click to enlarge Little Italy Days brings cannoli, pasta, and ItalYinz to Bloomfield
CP Photo: Rayni Shiring
Marilyn's Restaurant at Pittsburgh's Little Italy Days
click to enlarge Little Italy Days brings cannoli, pasta, and ItalYinz to Bloomfield
CP Photo: Rayni Shiring
An ItalYinz shirt spotted at Pittsburgh's Little Italy Days
click to enlarge Little Italy Days brings cannoli, pasta, and ItalYinz to Bloomfield
CP Photo: Rayni Shiring
Pittsburgh's Little Italy Days
click to enlarge Little Italy Days brings cannoli, pasta, and ItalYinz to Bloomfield
CP Photo: Rayni Shiring
Del Vecchio's Sausage food truck at Pittsburgh's Little Italy Days

