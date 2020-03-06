Listen before you go: DLTSGDOM! and The Grey Estates celebrate their birthdays with a joint concert this weekend

On Saturday they come together to celebrate for the second time with a joint birthday show at The Mr. Roboto Project. Set to perform is Pittsburgh's alternative indie rock band, Short Fictions, and power-punk group, CALYX; indie-pop group Hit Like A Girl from New Jersey; and Philadephia-based indie rock musician, Shay.
To get excited about the show, Pittsburgh City Paper created a playlist with our favorite songs from those on the lineup.
Dltsgdom! x The Grey Estates 2nd Annual Joint Birthday Show. Sat., March 6. 7-10:30 p.m. The Mr. Roboto Project, 5106 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $10.
