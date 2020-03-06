 Listen before you go: DLTSGDOM! and The Grey Estates celebrate their birthdays with a joint concert this weekend | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Listen before you go: DLTSGDOM! and The Grey Estates celebrate their birthdays with a joint concert this weekend

By

click to enlarge Short Fictions - PHOTO: OWEN LEHMAN
Photo: Owen Lehman
Short Fictions
Happy Birthday to music booking team Don't Let the Scene Go Down on Me! Collective and music blog The Grey Estates, who turn 13 and 7, respectively, in the coming weeks.

On Saturday they come together to celebrate for the second time with a joint birthday show at The Mr. Roboto Project. Set to perform is Pittsburgh's alternative indie rock band, Short Fictions, and power-punk group, CALYX; indie-pop group Hit Like A Girl from New Jersey; and Philadephia-based indie rock musician, Shay.

To get excited about the show, Pittsburgh City Paper created a playlist with our favorite songs from those on the lineup.



Don't Let the Scene Go Down on Me! is a Pittsburgh-based booking collective that focuses on the DIY, alternative/indie music scene. The Grey Estates is a local music blog that covers music in the alternative/indie genre.

Dltsgdom! x The Grey Estates 2nd Annual Joint Birthday Show. Sat., March 6. 7-10:30 p.m. The Mr. Roboto Project, 5106 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $10.


Before you go, check out our venue guide for the Roboto Project here.

