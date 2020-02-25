Lincoln Avenue Brewery and First Sip Brew Box team up with transitional housing nonprofit HEARTH for its 25th anniversary beer

To mark the momentous occasion, HEARTH teamed up with married duo Dennis and Sammie Guy of First Sip Brew Box and Bellevue-based Lincoln Avenue Brewery to create a craft beer collaboration called 10-25 HEARTH that will be unveiled at and exclusive to the March 20 event.
The goal of the collaboration beer is to build awareness around the mission and services provided by HEARTH. In the last few years, Allegheny County has cut funding for transitional housing. HEARTH is now the only place of its kind in Pittsburgh. In addition to facility-based transitional housing, the nonprofit helps take care of basic needs; they have a food pantry on-site, clothing available, and Crisis Center North comes in to give counseling. HEARTH is able to work one on one with each individual family to provide support as they achieve economic self-sufficiency.
Brewed yesterday at Lincoln Avenue Brewery, 10-25 HEARTH is a honey pale ale made with honey donated by Bedillion Farms of Burgettstown, and malt donated by CNC (Custom 'N Craft) Malting Co., a craft local malt house located in Butler County.
The beer will also be featured in a First Sip Brew Box filled will exclusive merchandise commemorating the collaboration and the event.
“The best friend of a small business is another small business,” says Dennis Guy. “This collaboration is yet another example of how craft beer is a pillar of the community and goes beyond just good beer.”
Tickets for Hops for HEARTH run from $30-300 and can be purchased here.