 Lincoln Avenue Brewery and First Sip Brew Box team up with transitional housing nonprofit HEARTH for its 25th anniversary beer | Drink | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Lincoln Avenue Brewery and First Sip Brew Box team up with transitional housing nonprofit HEARTH for its 25th anniversary beer

By

click to enlarge HEARTH, First Sip Brew Box, and Lincoln Avenue Brewery members - PHOTO: SAMMIE GUY
Photo: Sammie Guy
HEARTH, First Sip Brew Box, and Lincoln Avenue Brewery members
This is a monumental year for HEARTH, a local nonprofit that provides transitional housing to homeless women and children who are survivors of domestic abuse. In 2020, they celebrate 25 years of serving the Pittsburgh community along with the 10th iteration of Hops for HEARTH, a beer festival at Nova Place on Fri., March 20.

To mark the momentous occasion, HEARTH teamed up with married duo Dennis and Sammie Guy of First Sip Brew Box and Bellevue-based Lincoln Avenue Brewery to create a craft beer collaboration called 10-25 HEARTH that will be unveiled at and exclusive to the March 20 event.

The goal of the collaboration beer is to build awareness around the mission and services provided by HEARTH. In the last few years, Allegheny County has cut funding for transitional housing. HEARTH is now the only place of its kind in Pittsburgh. In addition to facility-based transitional housing, the nonprofit helps take care of basic needs; they have a food pantry on-site, clothing available, and Crisis Center North comes in to give counseling. HEARTH is able to work one on one with each individual family to provide support as they achieve economic self-sufficiency.


Brewed yesterday at Lincoln Avenue Brewery, 10-25 HEARTH is a honey pale ale made with honey donated by Bedillion Farms of Burgettstown, and malt donated by CNC (Custom 'N Craft) Malting Co., a craft local malt house located in Butler County.
click to enlarge Outside of Lincoln Avenue Brewery - PHOTO: SAMMIE GUY
Photo: Sammie Guy
Outside of Lincoln Avenue Brewery


The beer will also be featured in a First Sip Brew Box filled will exclusive merchandise commemorating the collaboration and the event.

“The best friend of a small business is another small business,” says Dennis Guy. “This collaboration is yet another example of how craft beer is a pillar of the community and goes beyond just good beer.”

First Sip Brew Box’s vision is also to connect with local artists to create visual works to showcase "the internal struggle we all have communicating with each other around topics like domestic violence." The works of art will be auctioned off at the Hops for HEARTH event to help raise funds for the nonprofit. 

"There is no power for change greater than a community coming together to support one another," says Morgan Ceschini, HEARTH’s special events and development coordinator in a press release. “Pittsburgh’s beer world has supported HEARTH through Hops for HEARTH for the past 9 years, raising over $150,000.00 to support survivors of domestic violence. This collaboration is the icing on the craft beer cake! We couldn’t be more thrilled to celebrate our 10th Hops than with this special beer!”

Tickets for Hops for HEARTH run from $30-300 and can be purchased here.

Tags

Latest in Drink

Six hidden bars in Pittsburgh, that actually want to be found

By Ryan Deto

Entrance to Villa Reale's bar on Strawberry Way in Downtown

Lego-themed pop-up bar comes to Pittsburgh this weekend

By Maggie Weaver

A throne fit for a Lego fan

Sample drinks from Pittsburgh's best bartenders at city's first cocktail shake-off

By CP Staff

Akil Babb, head bartender at Bridges & Bourbon

For the first time ever, East End Brewing Company's hard cider is available outside its taproom

By Maggie Weaver

For the first time ever, East End Brewing Company's hard cider is available outside its taproom (2)
More »

Readers also liked…

A lightning round with Sean Rosenkrans from The Allegheny Wine Mixer

By Craig Mrusek

Sean Rosenkrans behind the bar at The Allegheny Wine Mixer

Great bars for drinks, dancing, and karaoke during Pride Month or any month

By Maggie Weaver

Great bars for drinks, dancing and karaoke during Pride Month or any month

After six long years in the making, 4Four6 Distillery to open in Sharpsburg by 2020

By Maggie Weaver

After six long years in the making, 4Four6 Distillery to open in Sharpsburg by 2020

Dry January happy hour pop-up bar features alternative spirits and non-alcoholic craft beers

By Maggie Weaver

Dry January happy hour pop-up bar features alternative spirits and non-alcoholic craft beers
More Drink »
All Food+Drink »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Events Calendar

Submit Event

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • February 19-25, 2020

This Week

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending Food+Drink

Entrance to Villa Reale's bar on Strawberry Way in Downtown

Six hidden bars in Pittsburgh, that actually want to be found

By Ryan Deto

Akil Babb, head bartender at Bridges & Bourbon

Sample drinks from Pittsburgh's best bartenders at city's first cocktail shake-off

By CP Staff

A throne fit for a Lego fan

Lego-themed pop-up bar comes to Pittsburgh this weekend

By Maggie Weaver

For the first time ever, East End Brewing Company's hard cider is available outside its taproom (2)

For the first time ever, East End Brewing Company's hard cider is available outside its taproom

By Maggie Weaver

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation