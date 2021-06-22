LIKELIKE returns to in-person events at Unblurred Gallery Crawl

One of Pittsburgh’s best attended art nights is back. The Unblurred gallery crawl is on, and next week will see the return of LIKELIKE: a “non-commercial, artist run endeavor” that encompasses a 20x23x12 room in Pittsburgh's Garfield neighborhood. LIKELIKE also brands itself as a place for independent games and “playable arts.” The collective is all about the non-traditional, and on Fri., July 2, they will be showcasing the work of Montreal cartoonist and animator Paloma Dawkins.
Dawkins’ work depicts fantastical, colorful landscapes that emphasize the strange and unique. Her game design is just as bizarre and wonderful, and her
vision of a new yet familiar world is sure to brighten your Friday evening. You can check out trailers for most of her games on YouTube.
LIKELIKE has been covered by City Paper before, but they also have appeared in publications like The Verge, VICE, and Artnews.com.
“LIKELIKE got a lot of attention for its online programming, which involved a series of virtual recreations of the tiny space in Garfield. However we miss the local audience, the gallery crawlers randomly stumbling upon the venue not knowing what to expect," says Paolo Pedercini, one of the founders of LIKELIKE. "Despite the digital nature of most of the work exhibited, we put a lot of emphasis on the physical, multi sensorial, and social aspects of each show."
Pedercini says the gallery space is ready to reopen to in-person visitors.
“Given the high vaccination rate in the region, the end of most statewide restrictions, the declining COVID cases, and the widely assimilated safety protocols we aren't worried about reopening.”Welcome to Apocablyss. 7-11 p.m. Fri., July 2. LIKELIKE, 205 N. Evaline St., Garfield. likelike.org