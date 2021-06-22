 LIKELIKE returns to in-person events at Unblurred Gallery Crawl | Visual Art | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

LIKELIKE returns to in-person events at Unblurred Gallery Crawl

By

click to enlarge Ocenarium by Paloma Dawkins - PHOTO: COURTESY OF LIKELIKE
Photo: Courtesy of LIKELIKE
Ocenarium by Paloma Dawkins
One of Pittsburgh’s best attended art nights is back. The Unblurred gallery crawl is on, and next week will see the return of LIKELIKE: a “non-commercial, artist run endeavor” that encompasses a 20x23x12 room in Pittsburgh's Garfield neighborhood. LIKELIKE also brands itself as a place for independent games and “playable arts.” The collective is all about the non-traditional, and on Fri., July 2, they will be showcasing the work of Montreal cartoonist and animator Paloma Dawkins.

Dawkins’ work depicts fantastical, colorful landscapes that emphasize the strange and unique. Her game design is just as bizarre and wonderful, and her 
vision of a new yet familiar world is sure to brighten your Friday evening. You can check out trailers for most of her games on YouTube.
LIKELIKE has been covered by City Paper before, but they also have appeared in publications like The Verge, VICE, and Artnews.com.

“LIKELIKE got a lot of attention for its online programming, which involved a series of virtual recreations of the tiny space in Garfield. However we miss the local audience, the gallery crawlers randomly stumbling upon the venue not knowing what to expect," says Paolo Pedercini, one of the founders of LIKELIKE. "Despite the digital nature of most of the work exhibited, we put a lot of emphasis on the physical, multi sensorial, and social aspects of each show."


Pedercini says the gallery space is ready to reopen to in-person visitors.

“Given the high vaccination rate in the region, the end of most statewide restrictions, the declining COVID cases, and the widely assimilated safety protocols we aren't worried about reopening.”
Welcome to Apocablyss. 7-11 p.m. Fri., July 2. LIKELIKE, 205 N. Evaline St., Garfield. likelike.org

Trending

Police-reform activists call for decrease in Pittsburgh police funding and increase in community investment
In Pittsburgh, Vice President Kamala Harris touts child tax credit
PHOTOS: Juneteenth & Black Music Festival at Point State Park
A Night at the Riverhounds: Soccer, booze, and the Steel Army
An oral history of the Squirrel Hill Theater from former patrons, employees, and others who knew it well
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Carnegie Museum of Art announces 58th Carnegie International dates and other details

By Amanda Waltz

Carnegie Museum of Art

Local arts professionals unite to form Pittsburgh Arts Administrators of Color

By Dani Janae

Local arts professionals unite to form Pittsburgh Arts Administrators of Color (2)

Brew House Association to highlight new work by six emerging artists with Change of Course

By Amanda Waltz

Change of Course artist Lou Tandon

Mattress Factory's new Factory Installed exhibition features frat boys, folk dancing, and more

By Amanda Waltz

Meir Tati at Mattress Factory's Factory Installed
More »

Tags

Latest in Visual Art

Infinite Essence: Celestial Liberation spreads empowering Black artwork on billboards throughout Pittsburgh

By Amanda Waltz

Infinite Essence: Celestial Liberation by Mikael Owunna

Carnegie Museum of Art announces 58th Carnegie International dates and other details

By Amanda Waltz

Carnegie Museum of Art

A guide to free public art at the 2021 Three Rivers Arts Festival

By Lauryn Nania

A guide to free public art at the 2021 Three Rivers Arts Festival

Local artist highlights Pittsburgh community gardens in silkscreen series

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

Local artist highlights Pittsburgh community gardens in silkscreen series
More »
More Visual Art »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • June 16-22, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

Musicians release AG Forever, a compilation album in memory of Alex Gordon (2)

Musicians release AG Forever, a compilation album in memory of Alex Gordon

By Lisa Cunningham

Song Spotlight: "Call of the Void" by Disheveled

Song Spotlight: "Call of the Void" by Disheveled

By Dani Janae

Squirrel Hill Theater marquee after it closed

An oral history of the Squirrel Hill Theater from former patrons, employees, and others who knew it well

By Amanda Waltz

Infinite Essence: Celestial Liberation by Mikael Owunna

Infinite Essence: Celestial Liberation spreads empowering Black artwork on billboards throughout Pittsburgh

By Amanda Waltz

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation