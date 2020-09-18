LightPlay brings Carrie Furnaces back to life after dark

click to enlarge
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Artwork by Todd Keebs at LightPlay on Thu., Sept. 17, 2020
My Pittsburgh card should probably have been taken from me for having never been to Carrie Furnaces
before, but I made sure I visited the historic landmark for River of Steel's LightPlay interactive art show, featuring a number of familiar Pittsburgh artists across various mediums.
Using lasers, projection video, and audio synced with recorded visuals, the mostly outdoor venue gave life back to the crumbling walls and rusted parts of the old blast furnace. After seeing this show laid out all around the grounds at night, I'm afraid I'll be disappointed if I ever see Carrie Furnaces during a daytime tour. With a crowd of around 45 people, the short half hour show from 8:30-9 p.m. was still plenty of time to see and experience every artist at your own pace.
The Rivers of Steel production runs until October 1 and includes artists Danny Bracken, Ian Brill, Aaron Henderson, Ryder Henry, Lori Hepner, Ricardo Iamuuri, Shohei Katayama, Todd Keebs, Julie Mallis, ProjectileObjects, and Alisha Wormsley.
Tickets are $9 and can be purchased here: riversofsteel.com/experiences/exhibitions/lightplay
click to enlarge
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Julie Mallis
click to enlarge
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Danny Bracken
click to enlarge
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Lori Hepner (left) & Industrial Arts Collaborative (deer)
click to enlarge
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Ian Brill
click to enlarge
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Guests walk through the Carrie Furnace
click to enlarge
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Aaron Henderson
click to enlarge
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Julie Mallis
click to enlarge
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
ProjectileObjects
Pittsburgh City Photos is sponsored by Tim Gyves, agent with RE/MAX Select Realty.