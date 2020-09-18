LightPlay brings Carrie Furnaces back to life after dark

Danny Bracken, Ian Brill, Aaron Henderson, Ryder Henry, Lori Hepner, Ricardo Iamuuri, Shohei Katayama, Todd Keebs, Julie Mallis, ProjectileObjects, and Alisha Wormsley.



Tickets are $9 and can be purchased here:

Julie Mallis

Using lasers, projection video, and audio synced with recorded visuals, the mostly outdoor venue gave life back to the crumbling walls and rusted parts of the old blast furnace. After seeing this show laid out all around the grounds at night, I'm afraid I'll be disappointed if I ever see Carrie Furnaces during a daytime tour. With a crowd of around 45 people, the short half hour show from 8:30-9 p.m. was still plenty of time to see and experience every artist at your own pace.The Rivers of Steel production runs until October 1 and includes artists