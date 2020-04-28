Libraries may be closed, but here are four ways to read books for free

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jordan Snowden Little 'Bird House' Library in Bloomfield





Because of this, Little Free Libraries come in numerous shapes and sizes and are often unique to the person who built it, or the neighborhood in which it lives. To find one, check out the the world's largest book-sharing movement." It's a neighborhood book exchange that follows a "take one, leave one" model, but was started in 2009 by Todd H. Bol to help give 24/7 reading material access to children living in book deserts.Anyone can put up a Little Free Library by building their own and registering it online, or by buying a kit or premade structure at littlefreelibrary.org Because of this, Little Free Libraries come in numerous shapes and sizes and are often unique to the person who built it, or the neighborhood in which it lives. To find one, check out the map on Little Free Library's website or simply go hunting around your neighborhood. Many

Little Free Libraries, like the

Little 'Bird House' Library seen above, are made by local book lovers but have not been registered.



If you pick one up, you may want to wipe it down with a sanitizer!

Find a book buddy

If you are lucky enough to have a friend who also likes to read, create a book swap! Share books by dropping books off at their home (if they live close, and please use no-contact delivery), or better yet, mail it to them. Because who doesn't like to receive things in the mail? Plus, book mail is the best mail.