 “Let’s just start over”: Owners of pop-up series Menuette open Oak Hill Post in Brookline | Food | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

“Let’s just start over”: Owners of pop-up series Menuette open Oak Hill Post in Brookline

By

click to enlarge PHOTO: COURTESY OF OAK HILL POST
Photo: Courtesy of Oak Hill Post
At the beginning of March, Christian Schulz and Rebecca Nicholson, partners behind the musical composition-inspired pop-up Menuette, signed a lease for the former home of Parker’s in Brookline. The dinner series, already well-known in the neighborhood for its events at Hitchhiker Brewing Co., The Korner Pub, and 802 Bean Company, was set to get a permanent home.

But within days after canceling their pop-ups for the foreseeable future due to the pandemic, it was clear to Schulz that they needed a backup plan because "there wasn’t a place for Menuette in this world.”

“We figured, let’s just start over,” he said.


Now, in that same Brookline building, the duo has opened Oak Hill Post. They’ve swapped multi-course dinners for takeout staples: sandwiches, soups, and salads.

Schulz says there are obvious nods to Menuette in their new menu, noting that the way he has created menu items in the past — by exploring the intersection of musical composition and food — won’t change. But, he says, it will be more casual.

“What we learned was that most of these [dishes] we have done in the past also make great sandwiches,” Schulz says. “A lot of our more unique dishes are now going to be served in between slices of bread, with alterations.”

A popular dish from one of their earlier dinners, octopus with Italian sausage, olives, pearl onions, orange, and toum (a Middle Eastern condiment, like a pungent whipped garlic) finished with a herb oil and balsamic dressing, has been transformed into a handheld. The new sandwich boasts deep-fried octopus, sausage, an olive spread, and a garlic-tarragon aioli.


The partners are also bringing back a few items straight from past pop-ups, like the umami bomb burger that premiered at Hitchhiker Brewing Co. last summer. (The burger — piled with mushroom ragu, pickled beets, triple cream blue cheese, bacon jam, and dijon mustard — is exactly what it sounds like, an explosion of rich flavors.) Buttermilk biscuits and colossal buckeyes, items favored on Menutte’s pay-what-you-can online shop, are also planned to make appearances on the menu at Oak Hill.

New plates include a sandwich with the working title “man, bear, pig” that plays on a classic fried bologna sandwich with crispy mortadella, roast beef, fontina cheese, dijon mustard, and giardiniera pickles.

Schulz and Nicholson came up with the name Oak Hill when researching Brookline’s history. Before it became more suburban, Schulz explained, the neighborhood was located on top of mines called the Oak Mine, and Brookline was often referred to as Oak Hill.

The duo has chosen to be a "post," rather than a restaurant, cafe, or a bistro, because, as Schulz explains, “those ideas seem pretty obsolete to me now. [And] they can be pretty toxic environments. We don’t want that at all. We don’t want to be part of a system that maybe does more harm than good.”

“The idea of a post was just kind of interesting and thought provoking and felt like an open-ended thing that could be explored in the future,” he continues.


Schulz predicts that Oak Hill Post will remain takeout only for the rest of the year; operating at 25% capacity would only allow the restaurant to serve three-and-a-half people at once, he explains. Once things have settled, he and Nicholson hope to bring back Menuette dinners. But until then, they’re open for takeout (online ordering is strongly encouraged) from 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Wednesdays through Saturdays.
Oak Hill Post. 600 Brookline Blvd., Brookline. oakhillpost.com

Tags

Latest in Food

Pittsburgh Pierogi Festival cancels, a new distillery opens in Millvale, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Maggie Weaver

Pittsburgh Pierogi Festival cancels, a new distillery opens in Millvale, and more Pittsburgh food news

New Friendship bar brings old-school, social house feel to former Sharp Edge space

By Maggie Weaver

New Friendship bar brings old-school, social house feel to former Sharp Edge space (4)

ANNOUNCING: Winners of Burgher Battle, presented by Pittsburgh City Paper and PA Beef Council

By Maggie Weaver

ANNOUNCING: Winners of Burgher Battle, presented by Pittsburgh City Paper and PA Beef Council

A baklava delivery service, a new community cafe in the Hill District, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Hannah Lynn

Baklava from Bakluva
More »

Readers also liked…

Brunch bites: Riverfront dining at Farmer x Baker

By Amanda Waltz

Heirloom tomato bagel sandwich with jalapeno cream cheese

An illustrated family holiday cookie recipe, passed down through generations

By Abbie Adams

An illustrated family holiday cookie recipe, passed down through generations

Restaurants are using creativity and reinvention to survive COVID-19's impact

By Maggie Weaver

Brunch kit from Lola’s Eatery
More Food »
All Food+Drink »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • August 26- 1, 2020

Previous Issues

Trending

Branzino and pasta at DiAnoia’s Eatery

Review: Outdoor dining at DiAnoia’s Eatery

By Maggie Weaver

Lawrenceville Distilling Co. creates a canned gin gimlet

Lawrenceville Distilling Co. creates a canned gin gimlet

By Maggie Weaver

Takeout review: People’s Indian Restaurant

Takeout review: People’s Indian Restaurant

By Maggie Weaver

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation