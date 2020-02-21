 Lego-themed pop-up bar comes to Pittsburgh this weekend | Drink | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Lego-themed pop-up bar comes to Pittsburgh this weekend

By

click to enlarge A throne fit for a Lego fan - PHOTO: COURTESY OF BRICK BAR
Photo: Courtesy of Brick Bar
A throne fit for a Lego fan
One million Legos. That’s how many plastic blocks it takes to build Brick Bar, a Lego-themed pop-up coming to Pittsburgh this weekend.

Brick Bar, a traveling Lego pop-up, is taking residency in the SouthSide Works from Feb. 21-22. Spencer Warren, of The Warren Downtown and popular holiday pop-up Miracle, will be leading the Lego-inspired bar program.

Inside, blocks have been used to make the all-Lego sculptures, furniture, and more. But don’t worry: not all million of the Legos have been used to build the bar. There will be plenty of Legos to play with too!


Brick Bar is ticketed, each session lasting 90 minutes and ranging between $15-25 for entry, depending on the time of day. Each slot includes building contests for prizes, a ping-pong competition on a table built with 22,500 Legos, a wishing well, and more. Past events have included Lego-shaped burgers, ball pits, and giant Lego heads.

Anyone under 21 is welcome to enter before 6 p.m. with an adult but is asked to keep in mind that Brick Bar is a bar environment.
Brick Bar. SouthSide Works. 424 S. 27th St., South Side. thebrickbars.com

