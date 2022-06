Learn where Pennsylvania political candidates stand on gun control | Pittsburgh City Paper

U.S. House District 12:



Lee has advocated for gun control and common sense gun laws, and has also spoken on the need for campaign finance reform to combat lobbies like the National Rifle Association. Summer Lee was rated 0% by the NRA for the year of 2022.“We must fight for campaign finance reform so we can go up against the gun lobby, but, also, we have to talk about investments. Gun violence and poverty go hand in hand, not race,” Lee said during a 12th Congressional District Democratic debate Mike Doyle, who shares the same name with the Democratic Mike Doyle who currently holds the seat and is retiring at the end of his current term, has said little about gun control. Despite his lack of history with gun issues, the NRA has rated him 92%.