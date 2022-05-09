 Learn tango, flamenco, and more during new series at Allegheny Landing | Dance | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Learn tango, flamenco, and more during new series at Allegheny Landing

By

Between COVID-19 and the stretch of winter, Pittsburgh residents have been stuck inside for far too long. Some new in-person programming promises to help locals shake off some of that cabin fever with low-cost, outdoor classes.

Every Saturday from May 14 to June 25, Pittsburgh Creative Corps, a partnership between the Office for Public Art and Riverlife, will present the Riverfront Movement Series at Allegheny Landing on the North Side. A press release says that participants of all skill levels can learn a variety of dance styles from Flamenco Pittsburgh, PGH Tango Connection, and Sanskruti School of Indian Dance and Music.

The series will also include two sessions of Yoga for Creativity with instructor Alecia Dawn of YOGAMOTIF, which will combine a “gentle yoga class, guided meditation, and a reflective drawing prompt.”


“Hosting artist-led dance and yoga classes is a great way for Pittsburghers to engage with public spaces and learn something new,” says Rachel Klipa, program manager for OPA.

Klipa adds that, after successfully piloting the movement series at the Allegheny Overlook Pop-Up Park in summer 2021, the OPA is “happy to bring it to Allegheny Landing and to once again connect with the public through in-person programs.”

The Pittsburgh Creative Corps was developed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and designed to “engage arts and culture to help rebuild the city’s relationship to its public and civic spaces, and to reconnect community members to each other.” Riverlife president and CEO, Matthew Galluzzo, says Allegheny Landing is one of Pittsburgh’s “most beloved riverfront parks with some of the most stunning views of the Downtown skyline,” and believes this latest Creative Corps offering will help to showcase that.

“The Riverfront Movement Series highlights the importance of public open space that is world-class and belongs to everyone,” says Galluzzo. “We are excited to activate this space in a new way for the North Side and North Shore community.”


Since 1999, Riverlife has worked to highlight and improve the city’s riverfronts for public enjoyment. As part of this effort, Riverlife recently released the Completing the Loop report, a 10-year vision plan to “link, enhance, and expand Pittsburgh’s 15-miles of riverfront parks, trails, and public open spaces.”

Besides the Riverfront Movement Series, Creative Corps will also offer other public programs, including temporary exhibitions, walking tours, and live performances, throughout the summer, both at Allegheny Landing and at various locations along the riverfronts.
Riverfront Movement Series. 2-3 p.m. each Saturday. Sat., May 14-Sat. June 25.  Allegheny Landing, North Side. $5 for each class.  Advance registration is encouraged. opapgh.org/events

