Learn about medical marijuana in Pennsylvania with the Healing Hearts Podcast

What does medical marijuana look like in Pennsylvania? Find out through the Healing Hearts Podcast, put on by local dispensary The Healing Center.
In just eight episodes, the show has explored the ins-and-outs of medical marijuana, from a dispensary’s day-to-day operations to the variety of products offered and impact medical marijuana has on the quality of life for many people.
Their first episode tackles the six-year journey of medical marijuana in Pennsylvania, a journey that co-founders of The Healing Center, Chris Kohan and Jay Richards experienced first hand. The founders recount their work from the beginning, contacting legislators and drafting a bill, to the end, when the Medical Marijuana Act was passed.
Listen to the first episode and more below. The Healing Hearts Podcast is recorded at the Center for Media Innovation at Point Park University.