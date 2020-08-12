 Learn about medical marijuana in Pennsylvania with the Healing Hearts Podcast | Sponsored | Sponsored Content | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper
Sponsored Content

Learn about medical marijuana in Pennsylvania with the Healing Hearts Podcast

By

click to enlarge image001.gif

What does medical marijuana look like in Pennsylvania? Find out through the Healing Hearts Podcast, put on by local dispensary The Healing Center.

In just eight episodes, the show has explored the ins-and-outs of medical marijuana, from a dispensary’s day-to-day operations to the variety of products offered and impact medical marijuana has on the quality of life for many people.

Their first episode tackles the six-year journey of medical marijuana in Pennsylvania, a journey that co-founders of The Healing Center, Chris Kohan and Jay Richards experienced first hand. The founders recount their work from the beginning, contacting legislators and drafting a bill, to the end, when the Medical Marijuana Act was passed.


Listen to the first episode and more below. The Healing Hearts Podcast is recorded at the Center for Media Innovation at Point Park University.

Tags

Latest in Sponsored Content

Searching for an apartment? Mozart Management has you covered Sponsored

By Mozart Management

Searching for an apartment? Mozart Management has you covered
More »
More Sponsored Content »
All Web Only »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • August 12-18, 2020

Previous Issues

Trending

Searching for an apartment? Mozart Management has you covered

Sponsored

Searching for an apartment? Mozart Management has you covered

By Mozart Management

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation