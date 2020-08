Learn about medical marijuana in Pennsylvania with the Healing Hearts Podcast

What does medical marijuana look like in Pennsylvania? Find out through the Healing Hearts Podcast , put on by local dispensary The Healing Center In just eight episodes, the show has explored the ins-and-outs of medical marijuana, from a dispensary’s day-to-day operations to the variety of products offered and impact medical marijuana has on the quality of life for many people.Their first episode tackles the six-year journey of medical marijuana in Pennsylvania, a journey that co-founders of The Healing Center, Chris Kohan and Jay Richards experienced first hand. The founders recount their work from the beginning, contacting legislators and drafting a bill, to the end, when the Medical Marijuana Act was passed.Listen to the first episode and more below.