Lawrenceville dive Take a Break Bar — and its attached duplex — is up for sale

The property is represented by Cowden Creek Realty and is listed as $3 million for the buildings at 3825-3821 Penn Ave., which includes the bar and its attached duplex. The business comes with the equipment and fixtures, and the duplexes have bedrooms that range from wood paneled walls to slanted ceilings to a mysterious staircase that ends at the foot of the bed. One of the bathrooms even comes with parquet flooring, a blue toilet, and a washer and dryer that create a narrow gauntlet into the rest of the bathroom.
Take a Break Bar closed sometime during the pandemic, and it has not reopened. The property is also listed on LoopNet, and despite stating that Cowden Creek Realty represents the property, LoopNet lists it for $2.5 million, and the listing includes additional information, such as the 2,922-square feet building size.