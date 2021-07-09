 Lawrenceville dive Take a Break Bar — and its attached duplex — is up for sale | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Lawrenceville dive Take a Break Bar — and its attached duplex — is up for sale

By

click to enlarge Take a Break Bar in Lawrenceville - CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
Take a Break Bar in Lawrenceville
Take a Break Bar has been a Lawrenceville staple for years, known for its pool tables, internet jukebox, and mix of patrons from all walks of life, from students to punks to pool sharks. Now, the dive bar, which was voted the Best Dive Bar in Pittsburgh City Paper's 2017 Best of Pittsburgh readers' poll, is on sale for $3 million — or maybe $2.5 million.

The property is represented by Cowden Creek Realty and is listed as $3 million for the buildings at 3825-3821 Penn Ave., which includes the bar and its attached duplex. The business comes with the equipment and fixtures, and the duplexes have bedrooms that range from wood paneled walls to slanted ceilings to a mysterious staircase that ends at the foot of the bed. One of the bathrooms even comes with parquet flooring, a blue toilet, and a washer and dryer that create a narrow gauntlet into the rest of the bathroom.

Take a Break Bar closed sometime during the pandemic, and it has not reopened. The property is also listed on LoopNet, and despite stating that Cowden Creek Realty represents the property, LoopNet lists it for $2.5 million, and the listing includes additional information, such as the 2,922-square feet building size.
click to enlarge The pool tables inside Take a Break Bar - PHOTO: COURTESY OF COWDEN CREEK REALTY
Photo: courtesy of Cowden Creek Realty
The pool tables inside Take a Break Bar
click to enlarge Bedroom in the duplex attached to Take a Break Bar - PHOTO: COURTESY OF COWDEN CREEK REALTY
Photo: courtesy of Cowden Creek Realty
Bedroom in the duplex attached to Take a Break Bar

Pittsburgh's Chinatown receives historic designation, group seeks funds for a plaque
Eat’n Park and Turner's create the ultimate Pittsburgh drink: Smiley Cookie Milk
Controller Lamb wants potential Wilkinsburg-Pittsburgh merger to spur more talks about municipal consolidation
Interactive theater group Vigilance returns with radio show exploring conspiracy theories and pandemic relationships
Picklesburgh returning to Downtown Pittsburgh in August
