 Krampus cocktails, copious cookies, and more Pittsburgh food news | Food | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Krampus cocktails, copious cookies, and more Pittsburgh food news

By

click to enlarge Lorelei - CP PHOTO: AMANDA WALTZ
CP photo: Amanda Waltz
Lorelei

Lorelei

124 S. Highland Ave., East Liberty. loreleipgh.com
Lorelei has become a popular spot for its authentic German beer, classic cocktails, and wood-fired pizza. But this season they’ve added a little holiday twist. The Krampus, Baby pop-up is a holiday-themed bar that will feature wintry cocktails for you to enjoy along with the full food menu. Krampus, Baby will continue through Thu., Dec. 23.

Leona’s Ice Cream

774 Penn Ave., Wilkinsburg. leonaspgh.com
Leona’s has made Italian Rainbow Cookie Pints that are only available for a limited time. Full of hunks of layered almond cake and dark chocolate. These cookies and these pints are made with a lot of labor and a lot of love, so get yours while you can at area Market Districts, Bryant Street Market, Mayfly Market, Shenot Farm, and other locations.

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers

raisingcanes.com
This popular chicken chain is bringing its tenders and more to Pennsylvania in 2022, with a Pittsburgh location opening in late 2022 or early 2023, according to a story by TribLive. Founded in 1996  in Baton Rouge, La., Raising Cane's claims to now operate over 540 across the U.S. and abroad. Famous for their chicken and sides like Texas toast, and their top-secret Cane’s Sauce, this chain is sure to give local fast-food lovers another fun option. 
click to enlarge Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers restaurant - PHOTO: COURTESY OF RAISING CANE'S
Photo: Courtesy of Raising Cane's
Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers restaurant

Lawrenceville Cookie Tour

Various locations, Lawrenceville. lvpgh.com/cookietour2021
The famous Lawrenceville Cookie Tour returns this year with various participating businesses up and down Butler Street. The event will take place on Sat., Dec. 11 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. and will take on the format of a hybrid tour. So, real cookies are back, but you can also choose to participate with the Cookie Tour Rewards Card. Cardholders who make a purchase at any Lawrenceville business will a sticker on their rewards card. Once they reach 10 purchases, they will be entered into a raffle of Lawrenceville-based prizes such as events, baskets, gift cards, and more.

Black Forge Coffee

1206 Arlington Ave., Allentown. blackforgecoffee.com
Black Forge Coffee recently released its winter menu and it's full of festive drinks. Try the Green Knight made with matcha and vanilla, or the Krampus, an espresso-based drink made with cookie butter and white and dark chocolates. The cafe also has gift cards available if you're looking for the perfect present for the metal music and coffee fan in your life.


Sarris Candies

511 Adams Ave., Canonsburg. sarriscandies.com
Hot chocolate bombs have become all the rage in recent years, and this local chocolate maker has its own delicious version. Order now through Tue., Dec. 21. Visit their Instagram page for more information.

Farmer x Baker

1101 Powers Run Road, Fox Chapel. rootandheartfarm.com
Farmer x Baker will soon launch their call-in dinner menu, allowing hungry locals to get fed without all the fuss. The program starts Wed., Dec. 8, and will feature vegan goods as well as traditional fare. Choose from salads or grain bowls, sandwiches, or entrees featuring fish, beef, chicken, or crispy tofu. There are also family dinner options with a choice of sides. Available for pick up or delivery.

Trending

Speaking of...

Glassware Grinches, Food Network foes, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Dani Janae

Glassware Grinches, Food Network foes, and more Pittsburgh food news

Pittsburgh-area restaurants taking Thanksgiving preorders

By Dani Janae

Pittsburgh-area restaurants taking Thanksgiving preorders (2)

A chili cook-off, skull mugs, and other Pittsburgh food news

By Amanda Waltz

A chili cook-off, skull mugs, and other Pittsburgh food news

Pandan cake, Halloween cocktails, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Dani Janae

Pandan cake, Halloween cocktails, and more Pittsburgh food news
More »

Tags

Latest in Food

GetGo opens new location in Kennedy Township

By Jason Phox

GetGo opens new location in Kennedy Township

Chef Kevin Sousa is out at Mt. Oliver Bodega

By Ryan Deto

Chef Kevin Sousa is out at Mt. Oliver Bodega

Klavon’s Ice Cream Parlor expanding and soliciting other franchise locations

By Jason Phox

Klavon's Ice Cream Parlor in Pittsburgh's Strip District neighborhood

Con Alma Shadyside’s new vegetarian menu offers pleasant surprises

By Dani Janae

Con Alma Shadyside’s new vegetarian menu offers pleasant surprises
More »

Readers also liked…

Restaurants are using creativity and reinvention to survive COVID-19's impact

By Maggie Weaver

Brunch kit from Lola’s Eatery
More Food »
All Food+Drink »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • December 1- 7, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

GetGo opens new location in Kennedy Township

GetGo opens new location in Kennedy Township

By Jason Phox

Chef Kevin Sousa is out at Mt. Oliver Bodega

Chef Kevin Sousa is out at Mt. Oliver Bodega

By Ryan Deto

Klavon's Ice Cream Parlor in Pittsburgh's Strip District neighborhood

Klavon’s Ice Cream Parlor expanding and soliciting other franchise locations

By Jason Phox

Coven Brewing on its plans to succeed Roundabout Brewery in Lawrenceville

Coven Brewing on its plans to succeed Roundabout Brewery in Lawrenceville

By Owen Gabbey

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation