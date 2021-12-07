Krampus cocktails, copious cookies, and more Pittsburgh food news

Lorelei124 S. Highland Ave., East Liberty. loreleipgh.com
Lorelei has become a popular spot for its authentic German beer, classic cocktails, and wood-fired pizza. But this season they’ve added a little holiday twist. The Krampus, Baby pop-up is a holiday-themed bar that will feature wintry cocktails for you to enjoy along with the full food menu. Krampus, Baby will continue through Thu., Dec. 23.
Leona’s Ice Cream774 Penn Ave., Wilkinsburg. leonaspgh.com
Leona’s has made Italian Rainbow Cookie Pints that are only available for a limited time. Full of hunks of layered almond cake and dark chocolate. These cookies and these pints are made with a lot of labor and a lot of love, so get yours while you can at area Market Districts, Bryant Street Market, Mayfly Market, Shenot Farm, and other locations.
Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers
raisingcanes.com
This popular chicken chain is bringing its tenders and more to Pennsylvania in 2022, with a Pittsburgh location opening in late 2022 or early 2023, according to a story by TribLive. Founded in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La., Raising Cane's claims to now operate over 540 across the U.S. and abroad. Famous for their chicken and sides like Texas toast, and their top-secret Cane’s Sauce, this chain is sure to give local fast-food lovers another fun option.
Lawrenceville Cookie TourVarious locations, Lawrenceville. lvpgh.com/cookietour2021
The famous Lawrenceville Cookie Tour returns this year with various participating businesses up and down Butler Street. The event will take place on Sat., Dec. 11 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. and will take on the format of a hybrid tour. So, real cookies are back, but you can also choose to participate with the Cookie Tour Rewards Card. Cardholders who make a purchase at any Lawrenceville business will a sticker on their rewards card. Once they reach 10 purchases, they will be entered into a raffle of Lawrenceville-based prizes such as events, baskets, gift cards, and more.
Black Forge Coffee1206 Arlington Ave., Allentown. blackforgecoffee.com
Black Forge Coffee recently released its winter menu and it's full of festive drinks. Try the Green Knight made with matcha and vanilla, or the Krampus, an espresso-based drink made with cookie butter and white and dark chocolates. The cafe also has gift cards available if you're looking for the perfect present for the metal music and coffee fan in your life.
Sarris Candies511 Adams Ave., Canonsburg. sarriscandies.com
Hot chocolate bombs have become all the rage in recent years, and this local chocolate maker has its own delicious version. Order now through Tue., Dec. 21. Visit their Instagram page for more information.
Farmer x Baker1101 Powers Run Road, Fox Chapel. rootandheartfarm.com
Farmer x Baker will soon launch their call-in dinner menu, allowing hungry locals to get fed without all the fuss. The program starts Wed., Dec. 8, and will feature vegan goods as well as traditional fare. Choose from salads or grain bowls, sandwiches, or entrees featuring fish, beef, chicken, or crispy tofu. There are also family dinner options with a choice of sides. Available for pick up or delivery.