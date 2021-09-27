Kodiak, the sea eagle still missing in Pittsburgh, has had quite the weekend

🦅 WOW! Here’s a close up video of the Steller’s Sea Eagle named Kodiak that escaped from the @National_Aviary this morning. A group of runners saw him on Pennsylvania Avenue on Pittsburgh’s North Side. IF YOU SEE THE EAGLE, DON’T APPROACH AND CALL 412-323-7235! pic.twitter.com/y8ehO0ycY2

While my native habitat is a hike from the Burgh, and you absurdly have no salmon here, I can also hunt other fish, crabs, small mammals, and the occasional other bird (Shhh. Sometimes you are at the top of the food chain. It happens.) I'm healthy and strong and good for a while.