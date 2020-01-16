Know the score: legendary composer John Williams (Star Wars, Indiana Jones, Harry Potter) coming to Pittsburgh

Williams and Mutter collaborated on the 2019 album Across the Stars, a collection of Williams' most beloved movie themes, with new interpretations by Mutter on the violin.
The concert with the PSO will feature Mutter and the orchestra performing Beethoven's Violin Concerto, followed by performances orchestrated by Williams, including works from Across the Stars. The album includes renditions of the wizard and spaces movies, as well as the themes for Memoirs of a Geisha, Dracula, and Sabrina.
Mutter called the PSO her "favorite American orchestra" in a press release.
"It has been a lifelong dream for me to perform with John Williams, and being able to do so in Pittsburgh and also celebrate Beethoven with Manfred Honeck and the orchestra is, indeed, a highlight of 2020," Mutter said.
In addition to his film work, Williams served as a music director for the Boston Pops Orchestra. He also recently broke his own record for most Oscar nominations by a single person, when he was nominated for his score in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.
Tickets for the concert will go on sale on Fri., Jan. 24 at 10 a.m., with prices ranging from $35-125.