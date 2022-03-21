Klavon's Ice Cream Parlor is for sale

"I've enjoyed all of it," says Hanchar in a written statement, which says his other business, robotics company Digital Dream Labs, needs his full attention. "I think it's been a good ride. It's bittersweet. But I'm not able to give the shop the attention it deserves."
The Penn Avenue ice cream parlor is a popular local destination for both locals and tourists, and since opening nearly a century ago, has passed through multiple owners, survived floods, and a two-decade long closure.
"We had record sales in 2019," says Hanchar. "Then 2020 and the pandemic kicked our butt and cut our revenue in half. In 2022, I expect us to get back to 2019 levels."
The news of the sale follows a December 2021 announcement that Klavon's would instead be growing with an expansion to Cleveland, and accepting franchise applications to open up Klavon's locations in other cities.
“I want to thank the staff, the customers and the city of Pittsburgh for all the support throughout the years, particularly these past few,” says Hanchar. “It’s been an amazing ride.”
Those interested in purchasing the ice cream parlor should email brentgephart@howardhannah.com.