 Klavon's Ice Cream Parlor is for sale | Food | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Klavon's Ice Cream Parlor is for sale

By

click to enlarge Klavon's Ice Cream Parlor in Pittsburgh's Strip District - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Klavon's Ice Cream Parlor in Pittsburgh's Strip District
Klavon's Ice Cream Parlor, which made national news for receiving over a thousand applicants after doubling their wages from Pennsylvania's minimum wage of $7.25 an hour to $15 an hour in 2021, is now on the market. Owner Jacob Hanchar announced on March 21 that the popular Strip District ice cream shop, which first opened in 1923, is for sale.

"I've enjoyed all of it," says Hanchar in a written statement, which says his other business, robotics company Digital Dream Labs, needs his full attention. "I think it's been a good ride. It's bittersweet. But I'm not able to give the shop the attention it  deserves."
click to enlarge Klavon's Ice Cream Parlor in Pittsburgh's Strip District - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Klavon's Ice Cream Parlor in Pittsburgh's Strip District
Both the business and the building are for sale, and Hanchar says he plans to continue operating the shop as is until he finds a new owner.

The Penn Avenue ice cream parlor is a popular local destination for both locals and tourists, and since opening nearly a century ago, has passed through multiple owners, survived floods, and a two-decade long closure.


"We had record sales in 2019," says Hanchar. "Then 2020 and the pandemic kicked our butt and cut our revenue in half. In 2022, I expect us to get back to 2019 levels."

The news of the sale follows a December 2021 announcement that Klavon's would instead be growing with an expansion to Cleveland, and accepting franchise applications to open up Klavon's locations in other cities.

“I want to thank the staff, the customers and the city of Pittsburgh for all the support throughout the years, particularly these past few,” says Hanchar. “It’s been an amazing ride.”

Those interested in purchasing the ice cream parlor should email brentgephart@howardhannah.com.

Klavon's Ice Cream Parlor expanding and soliciting other franchise locations

By Jason Phox

Klavon's Ice Cream Parlor in Pittsburgh's Strip District neighborhood

After increasing wage to $15 an hour, Klavon's says all positions are filled, morale is up, and prices haven't been raised

By Colleen Hammond

After increasing wage to $15 an hour, Klavon’s says all positions are filled, morale is up, and prices haven’t been raised

Celebrate 2020 by eating like it's 1920 at Klavon's Ice Cream Parlor

By Maggie Weaver

Celebrate 2020 by eating like it’s 1920 at Klavon’s Ice Cream Parlor
