Klavon’s Ice Cream Parlor expanding and soliciting other franchise locations

click to enlarge Klavon's Ice Cream Parlor in Pittsburgh's Strip District neighborhood - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
Klavon's Ice Cream Parlor in Pittsburgh's Strip District neighborhood
Klavon’s Ice Cream Parlor opened in 1923 as a soda fountain and apothecary shop and had a more than 50 year run before closing. It was revived in 1999 and has been going strong since, serving ice cream sundaes, scoops, and other classics to Pittsburghers at it's Strip District location.

And now, the popular ice cream shop is expanding to Cleveland, and is hoping the expansion doesn’t stop there.

Jeff Hanchar, the cousin of the Klavon's owner Jacob Hanchar, will be running the new Cleveland franchise. Klavon has yet to release an official opening date for the new Cleveland store.


“It’s like you’re going back in time when you go into a place like Klavon’s,” Jeff Hanchar said in a press release. “And just the quality of the ice cream really stands out. Cleveland has a lot of ice cream shops, but I think it’s more unique and a better product than what you’re seeing in Cleveland. The delivery service is also something people here are missing out on.”

Klavon’s is also now accepting franchise applications to open up locations in other cities. According to Klavon’s social media, the goal is to share the atmosphere, delicious ice cream, and love of history across the U.S. Some Pittsburgh businesses have seen success in expanding into Cleveland, like Arsenal Cider House, which opened a location there in 2020.

In May, Klavon’s increased their employee wages to $15 an hour to help find more workers, and then Jeff Hanchar reported the shop received more than a thousand applicants and retaining employees has been easier ever since. The Klavon's story garnered national attention, and praise from advocates who want to increase the federal minimum wage.

“When I talk with people who are interested in a franchise, I can tell them that this is an attractive business,” Jacob Hanchar told TribLive on Nov. 26. “It’s COVID-proof, and if it can survive that, it can survive anything. Plus, ice cream is fun.”
Klavon's Ice Cream Parlor: 2801 Penn Ave., Strip District. klavonsicecream.com

