KKK fliers distributed in Greene County; police investigating

“Every officer here was offended and extremely motivated to find the individual passing out this information,” captain William DeForte told KDKA.
The fliers have been found in people's mailboxes, in driveways, and at laundromats. They contain racist messages like "Negro lawlessness - out of control in America. Keep doing nothing about it. The next brick that's thrown may be at your head."
During the months-long Black Lives Matter protests in Pittsburgh, city police claimed that demonstrators were throwing bricks at police, despite video evidence not supporting that claim and protesters disputing those accusations.
The fliers contain contact information from the Loyal White Knights, which the Anti-Defamation League identifies as an active and large hate group.
“They will not tolerate the Ku Klux Klan or any other organization that is going to spread racial filth in their communities,” said DeForte.
During a presidential debate on Sept. 29, President Donald Trump refused to condemn white supremacist groups that support him. Shortly after, many social media groups with ties to white supremacy could be seen celebrating Trump's comments.