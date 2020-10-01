 KKK fliers distributed in Greene County; police investigating | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

KKK fliers distributed in Greene County; police investigating

By

click to enlarge mailboxes.jpg
Yesterday, a number of fliers spreading messages of the Ku Klux Klan white supremacist group were found throughout Greene County, about an hour south of Pittsburgh. KDKA first reported on the fliers, and said that the Greene County Regional Police Department is investigating. The fliers read in part, "Vote: Pro-White!!!" and "Vote: Pro-America!" and "Vote: Pro-Law and Order!"

“Every officer here was offended and extremely motivated to find the individual passing out this information,” captain William DeForte told KDKA.
The fliers have been found in people's mailboxes, in driveways, and at laundromats. They contain racist messages like "Negro lawlessness - out of control in America. Keep doing nothing about it. The next brick that's thrown may be at your head."

During the months-long Black Lives Matter protests in Pittsburgh, city police claimed that demonstrators were throwing bricks at police, despite video evidence not supporting that claim and protesters disputing those accusations.


The fliers contain contact information from the Loyal White Knights, which the Anti-Defamation League identifies as an active and large hate group.

“They will not tolerate the Ku Klux Klan or any other organization that is going to spread racial filth in their communities,” said DeForte.

During a presidential debate on Sept. 29, President Donald Trump refused to condemn white supremacist groups that support him. Shortly after, many social media groups with ties to white supremacy could be seen celebrating Trump's comments.

Trending

Netflix announces release date of Pittsburgh-shot Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, starring the late Chadwick Boseman
A changing story by police on a rural Pa. shooting helped fuel white vigilantes and misinformation
Greensburg native Sujata Day has already made it in Hollywood, but now she wants to bring her Pittsburgh experiences to the big screen
A COVID Love Story
Upcoming memoir is a love letter to Pittsburgh’s iconic Squirrel Cage
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By Ryan Deto

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

How Neighborways help provide safe passage away from busy streets

By Ryan Deto

How Neighborways help provide safe passage away from busy streets

Barstool Sports guy doesn't care about Pittsburgh pizza, he just wants to sell his betting app

By Ryan Deto

Barstool Sports guy doesn't care about Pittsburgh pizza, he just wants to sell his betting app

How to vote by mail in Pennsylvania and why it matters

By Hannah Lynn

How to vote by mail in Pennsylvania and why it matters
More »

Tags

Latest in News

In Pittsburgh during train-stop tour, Biden pitches himself as a son of the working class

By Tom Lisi

In Pittsburgh during train-stop tour, Biden pitches himself as a son of the working class

ELECTION 2020 VIDEO TRAINING: Students, Seniors, and Get-Out-The-Vote

By Lisa Cunningham

ELECTION 2020 VIDEO TRAINING: Students, Seniors, and Get-Out-The-Vote

Campaign Finance 101: How big money influences our politics, and how small money could be an answer

By Stephen Caruso

Campaign Finance 101: How big money influences our politics, and how small money could be an answer

That bright light sky was a "Halloween fireball," not a UFO

By Hannah Lynn

That bright light sky was a "Halloween fireball," not a UFO
More »

Readers also liked…

Photo essay: Pittsburghers in Oakland continue to protest the acquittal of Antwon Rose shooter Michael Rosfeld into Saturday evening

By CP Staff

Photo essay: Pittsburghers in Oakland continue to protest the acquittal of Antwon Rose shooter Michael Rosfeld into Saturday evening

How busways can lead Pittsburgh into an equitable public transit future

By Ryan Deto

How busways can lead Pittsburgh into an equitable public transit future

Critics lament Joe Biden's support for a bill leading to Teamsters pension cuts, after he hosted his campaign kickoff at Pittsburgh Teamster hall

By Ryan Deto

Joe Biden at the Teamsters Temple in Lawrenceville

Explore 30 years of queer Pittsburgh at the Pittsburgh Queer History Project

By Alex Gordon

Shantel Cummings, Connie Dorsett, Harrison Apple, Jojo Gilbert, and Dani Lamorte, in a promotional video for the One More Time Ball in 2013
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • September 30- 6, 2020

Previous Issues

Trending

A changing story by police on a rural Pa. shooting helped fuel white vigilantes and misinformation

A changing story by police on a rural Pa. shooting helped fuel white vigilantes and misinformation

By Ryan Deto and Joseph Darius Jaafari

That bright light sky was a "Halloween fireball," not a UFO

That bright light sky was a "Halloween fireball," not a UFO

By Hannah Lynn

How Neighborways help provide safe passage away from busy streets

How Neighborways help provide safe passage away from busy streets

By Ryan Deto

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation