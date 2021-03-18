 Kingfly Spirits Brings Live Comedy Back to Pittsburgh | Arts + Entertainment | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

One of the first in-person stand-up shows since the pandemic began is set to happen on Friday, Mar. 26 at Kingfly Spirits. The show will feature comedians Terry Jones, Amanda Averell, Joey Welsh, and Marcus Cox. The show will be hosted by Derek Minto, a stand-up comedian who was named Pittsburgh City Paper’s best comedian in the Best of Pittsburgh for 2016.

COVID-19 has closed many venues and cancelled many shows over the  past year. With many people reflecting on their last social outing before the city locked down, and Gov. Tom Wolf's recent announcement that some businesses will be allowed to operate at 75% capacity starting April 4, it seems that some of the city’s residents are ready to open back up.

The night will be headlined by Terry Jones, a young comedian whose star is rising. After accepting a dare to perform at Pittsburgh Improv, Jones began doing stand-up more regularly. He now performs for a wide variety of audiences and was featured on NUVOtv’s Stand-Up & Deliver.

Marcus Cox, of Aliquippa, PA, is an aspiring stand-up comedian. He began his career in comedy at 25, also performing at Pittsburgh Improv. Cox has performed at LaughFest in Grand Rapids, MI and the Cleveland Comedy Fest in 2014. He has one many competitions in Pittsburgh and surrounding areas.

Amanda Averell was born and raised in Pittsburgh, and is a writer and producer as well as a stand-up comedian. Averell is the co-owner of the Burning Bridges Comedy Club and has performed at many festivals across the country.


Joey Welsh is not just a comedian, he’s also a firefighter for the City of Pittsburgh. His sets feature jokes about his occupation and fatherhood. Welsh won the 2017 amateur comedian contest for The Pittsburgh Comedy Festival and also performs at Pittsburgh Improv. He co-founded the “We Got Next Comedy” collective.

“Comedy Live at Kingfly” will start at 8 p.m. at the Strip District location. Tickets are available for purchase now for $15. Kingfly will be practicing social distancing standards, so all parties will be seated at their own tables and wearing a mask is required.

