Kicking Off Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month with a Touchdown!

click to enlarge Photo courtesy of the Greater Pennsylvania Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association

The facts and statistics surrounding Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia are absolutely heartbreaking. For example:

7 million Americans are currently living with Alzheimer's

1 in 3 senior citizens will die with Alzheimer's or another form of dementia

In 2024, Alzheimer's and other dementias will cost the country $360 billion, and those costs could climb to nearly $1 trillion by 2050

But for those who have loved ones living with Alzheimer's or another dementia or have lost ones to the disease, statistics really just scratch at the surface of how difficult and painful the disease is for everyone affected.

It is not uncommon for people to feel helpless in the face of the disease. Fortunately, the Greater Pennsylvania Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association is fighting this battle on many fronts and offers several opportunities in June to support the organization and those affected by Alzheimer’s.

Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month

June is Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month, a time to raise awareness about Alzheimer's disease and other dementias. Additionally, it's a time to raise funds to support transformative research that extends healthy lives, continues memories, and provides hope for millions. The Greater Pennsylvania Chapter has a fantastic slate of educational and fun events planned for June.

click to enlarge Photo courtesy of the Greater Pennsylvania Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association

RivALZ to End ALZ!

To kick off the month, professional young women of Pittsburgh will be coming together for the 2024 RivALZ to End ALZ! This volunteer-driven flag football game will occur on Friday, June 7, at 7:00 p.m. at Highmark Stadium. The event is free to attend, with a post-game party at 9:00 p.m.

RivALZ began in the fall of 2005 as Blondes vs. Brunettes®, a flag football event organized by a group of young professional women in Washington, D.C.

click to enlarge Photo courtesy of the Greater Pennsylvania Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association

The event's founders had personal connections to Alzheimer's and designed it to drive awareness among a younger audience while raising funds for the Alzheimer's Association. Since the inaugural game in Washington, D.C., the event has grown to more than 50 cities, raising more than $18 million and attracting thousands of new supporters.

click to enlarge Photo courtesy of the Greater Pennsylvania Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association Sophia Duck

In 2016, Pittsburgh took to the gridiron for the first time and has participated ever since. Sophia Duck of North Braddock is the Chairperson of Pittsburgh's RivALZ to End ALZ. She was a volunteer for the organization's Walk to End Alzheimer's and was asked to join the committee to bring the event to Pittsburgh, and she hasn't looked back since. According to Sophia, "It was an easy decision, given my love for sports and passion as a volunteer for the Alzheimer's Association."

When asked why this cause was so important to her, Sophia was emphatic, "I believe in a world of no dementia!! I lost a wonderful grandmother, Betty, to Alzheimer's and it sucks that my niece and nephews didn't get a chance to meet her when she was healthy, vibrant and amazing. My hope is that we find a cure and no one else in my family or anyone else's family has to witness the way this disease takes memories and life from loved ones."

New to the competition this year is Jordan Woodruff of Central Northside. She was recruited to the event by a friend. Still, she did not initially realize it was to benefit the Alzheimer's Association. When she learned of the connection, she was surprised, as her grandmother is currently battling the effects of Alzheimer's. Jordan shared concerns about her risk of suffering the effects as she ages. She also shared her enthusiasm for contributing: "The more research and progress we make, the higher the chance of a cure for those potentially affected."

click to enlarge Photo courtesy of the Greater Pennsylvania Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association Sophia Duck

As a returning player, Sophia is particularly excited about a few aspects of this year's event, "I am looking forward to seeing how both the veteran players and newcomers come together to raise awareness and #ENDALZ together." However, to her, it is so much more than just a flag football game, "every year is magical. This event has served as a way for me to cope with the now-loss of my grandmother and honor her legacy." She continued, "every year, I meet others who are also remembering family members, and I am hopeful that we can find a cure immediately."

Jordan is preparing to play a good game, "I'm making sure I'm physically ready but equally ready to speak at halftime on my personal experience with the disease." She is also looking forward to having her family and friends at the stadium to support such an important cause.

Sophia would love for Pittsburghers to come out on June 7. " We want to fill Highmark Stadium up and give families resources they may not have known were available before. At the game, you will be able to donate to support research and learn more about clinical trials, early detection, and the 10 warning signs. This event gives everyone a chance to make an impact, so come and be a part of the END of ALZ with us!"

click to enlarge Photo courtesy of the Greater Pennsylvania Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association

For complete event details, please visit https://act.alz.org/pittsburghrivalz. To learn more about the research being funded by the Alzheimer's Association, early signs of the disease, or resources available in our area, please visit https://www.alz.org/pa.

Be sure to stay tuned to Pittsburgh City Paper throughout June to learn more about upcoming events and opportunities to support a world without Alzheimer's and all other dementias.