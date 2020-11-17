 Kick off the holiday shopping season with the Lawrenceville “Rewards Card” Cookie Tour | Food | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Kick off the holiday shopping season with the Lawrenceville “Rewards Card” Cookie Tour

By

click to enlarge PHOTO: COURTESY OF LAWRENCVILLE CORPORATION
Photo: Courtesy of Lawrencville Corporation
Every December, Pittsburghers flock to Lawrencville to kick off the holiday shopping season with the Joy of Cookies, Cookie Tour, a self-guided cookie hunt through the neighborhood’s business district. This year, due to the pandemic, they’re taking a different approach, offering the Lawrencville “Rewards Card” Cookie Tour.

From Nov. 28 to Dec. 28, Pittsburghers can earn prizes for shopping at Lawrenceville businesses.

The new tour model “gives people a chance to get their holiday shopping done on their own time, within the month, and not clog businesses too much,” says Rachel Webber, Business District Manager of the Lawrenceville Corporation. Historically, the cookie tour has spanned only a weekend, packing the neighborhood streets.


“Even though everyone is open in some sort of capacity, obviously with guidelines, there are just too many people,” Webber continues. “To try to do the tour in a socially-distant way would have been irresponsible.”

The prizes are tiered, awarded to anyone who shops at five, 10, 15, or 20 businesses. There are also awards for shoppers that hit five hospitality businesses, five retail spots, or five service-based establishments.

Prizes include a cookbook of cookies from local businesses, gift cards, raffle tickets for a grand prize basket, and, of course, cookies from Driftwood Oven, Butterwood Bake Consortium, and other Lawrenceville spots.

The full list of participating businesses is online. Rewards cards can be started at any time during the event, but prizes are first-come, first serve. For more information, visit lvpgh.com.

