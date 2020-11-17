Kick off the holiday shopping season with the Lawrenceville “Rewards Card” Cookie Tour

From Nov. 28 to Dec. 28, Pittsburghers can earn prizes for shopping at Lawrenceville businesses.
The new tour model “gives people a chance to get their holiday shopping done on their own time, within the month, and not clog businesses too much,” says Rachel Webber, Business District Manager of the Lawrenceville Corporation. Historically, the cookie tour has spanned only a weekend, packing the neighborhood streets.
“Even though everyone is open in some sort of capacity, obviously with guidelines, there are just too many people,” Webber continues. “To try to do the tour in a socially-distant way would have been irresponsible.”
The prizes are tiered, awarded to anyone who shops at five, 10, 15, or 20 businesses. There are also awards for shoppers that hit five hospitality businesses, five retail spots, or five service-based establishments.
Prizes include a cookbook of cookies from local businesses, gift cards, raffle tickets for a grand prize basket, and, of course, cookies from Driftwood Oven, Butterwood Bake Consortium, and other Lawrenceville spots.
The full list of participating businesses is online. Rewards cards can be started at any time during the event, but prizes are first-come, first serve. For more information, visit lvpgh.com.