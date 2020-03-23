Kevin Garrett soothes in new "Gone Again" music video

The video features Garrett as he sings in multiple locations inside an abandoned building (practicing social distancing?) before getting close with a dancing woman toward the end. Directed by Rona Liana and produced by Matt Morello, the "Gone Again" video plays with light — sometimes streaming through windows, sometimes almost absent — matching the uncertain mood of the song, such as when Garrett sings:
"Gone Again" is about trying to see the good things in life because you're afraid of losing it. Something we could all try to do right now.
Read CP's 2019 profile of Garrett here.