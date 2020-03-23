 Kevin Garrett soothes in new "Gone Again" music video | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Kevin Garrett soothes in new "Gone Again" music video

Still from Kevin Garrett's video for "Gone Again
On Wednesday, Pittsburgh-native Kevin Garrett released a music video for "Gone Again," the first track on his Made Up Lost Time EP which dropped Feb. 21 via KG Music.


The video features Garrett as he sings in multiple locations inside an abandoned building (practicing social distancing?) before getting close with a dancing woman toward the end. Directed by Rona Liana and produced by Matt Morello, the "Gone Again" video plays with light  sometimes streaming through windows, sometimes almost absent  matching the uncertain mood of the song, such as when Garrett sings:

Where do you wanna take it? / I can deal with the tension
Enough with the maybes / Say the word, I'll be at your door
Pretty sure you could save me / Did I forget not to mention

"Gone Again" is about trying to see the good things in life because you're afraid of losing it. Something we could all try to do right now.


Read CP's 2019 profile of Garrett here

