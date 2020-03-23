Kevin Garrett soothes in new "Gone Again" music video

click to enlarge Music video directed by Rona Liana Still from Kevin Garrett's video for "Gone Again

Rona Liana and produced by Matt Morello, the "Gone Again" video plays with light

sometimes streaming through windows, sometimes almost absent

matching the uncertain mood of the song, such as when Garrett sings:

Where do you wanna take it? / I can deal with the tension Enough with the maybes / Say the word, I'll be at your door Pretty sure you could save me / Did I forget not to mention



"Gone Again" is about trying to see the good things in life because you're afraid of losing it. Something we could all try to do right now.



"Gone Again" is about trying to see the good things in life because you're afraid of losing it. Something we could all try to do right now.

Read CP's 2019 profile of Garrett here

