Kennywood offers Rainy Day Guarantee to cover trips ruined by bad weather | Pittsburgh City Paper

 Kennywood offers Rainy Day Guarantee to cover trips ruined by bad weather

Kennywood offers Rainy Day Guarantee to cover trips ruined by bad weather

By

click to enlarge A crowd of people walk through a yellow arched entryway marked "Kennywood" as a yellow carousel horse, surrounded by plants, is displayed in the foreground
CP Photo: Amanda Waltz
Kennywood amusement park
Summer might be winding down, but local theme parks are still rolling out perks for guests to enjoy in the waning days of the season.

Kennywood, along with Sandcastle Waterpark and Idlewild & SoakZone, announced the implementation of a new Rainy Day Guarantee to “provide some peace of mind to plan family outings that won’t be disrupted by bad weather,” according to a press release. Effective immediately, the guarantee will provide single-day ticket holders complimentary return tickets if it rains during their visit. The return tickets will be good for any day during the 2022 summer season.

The final summer day for Sandcastle is Sept. 5. Kennywood's is Sept. 17 and Idlewild's is Sept. 18.


The guarantee comes after Pittsburgh has experienced a number of heavy rain days this summer, including several so-called microbursts that have caused flooding in a number of areas, as well as damage to trees, roads, and properties. In Highland Park, for example, the rains caused a mudslide that shut down the neighborhood's public pool for the rest of the summer.

Besides the guarantee, Kennywood also announced its Educator Appreciation Week, described as “a little way to thank educators before the back-to-school blitz begins in full.” Taking place at Sandcastle from Mon., Aug. 15-Sun., Aug. 21, the event invites teachers and other educators free admission with a valid school ID. Educators can also purchase up to four discounted tickets for family and friends throughout that week.

Kennywood also recently kicked off its Fall Fantasy Parades, an annual tradition that showcases high school and college marching bands from the region. The parades continue through Sun., Aug. 21, during which bands from southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio will "fill Kennywood’s midways with live music."

