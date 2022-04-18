Kennywood amusement park officially opens for 125th season

click to enlarge CP Photo: Pam Smith Scenes from Kennywood's opening weekend on Sun., April 17

CP Photo: Pam Smith Scenes from Kennywood's opening weekend on Sun., April 17

Excited screams, tilting rides, giant stuffed animals, and brand new updates — Kennywood is officially back in operation for the 2022 season. Hundreds of people enjoyed the warm weather and sunshine at Kennywood Park’s first day open to the public on Sun., April 17.The 2022 season marks a multi-year "celebration of the fun that first began in 1893," according to park officials.“From the moment Guests arrive in our parking areas, they will be greeted by a completely refreshed experience,” says Kennywood & Sandcastle General Manager Mark Pauls. “Inside the park, Guests will find major enhancements, all designed with their enjoyment and improved service top of mind. Just as it will take multiple visits to enjoy all the new events we have planned, Guests will need several visits this year to take note of all the upgrades made since the end of last season.”Upgrades include improved navigation in the parking lot, a new facade on the Old Mill, the return of the park's much-loved Kangaroo ride, and more.This weekend's events were the kick-off of Kennywood's Swing into Spring festival, promising "all kinds of surprises" throughout the park every weekend through May 22.