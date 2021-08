Kelly Strayhorn Theater to welcome audiences back in person with fall events

click to enlarge Photo: Carrie Schneider An Untitled Love by Kyle Abraham and A.I.M

Thu., Sept. 16 : Black and Solid Gold: the Hits of MAGNIFICENT MOTOWN! , featuring a discussion with Women of Visions, and an ORIGINS marketplace

: Black and Solid Gold: the Hits of , featuring a discussion with Women of Visions, and an ORIGINS marketplace Fri., Sept. 24 : SWITCH SIGNAL film by Propelled Animals

: film by Propelled Animals Sat., Sept. 25 : The Men of MAGNIFICENT MOTOWN! : A Conversation with Women of Visions’ male collaborators

: The Men of : A Conversation with Women of Visions’ male collaborators Fri., Oct. 1–Sat., Oct. 2 : Freshworks Residency Showing: Death Dream , featuring Ty Greenwood and Cherish Morgan

: Freshworks Residency Showing: , featuring Ty Greenwood and Cherish Morgan Sat., Oct. 9–Sun., Oct. 31 : CIRCLES: reclamation visual arts exhibition, featuring Staycee Pearl, Bekezela Mguni, Kitoko Chargois, and sarah huny young. Co-Presented with August Wilson African American Cultural Center

: visual arts exhibition, featuring Staycee Pearl, Bekezela Mguni, Kitoko Chargois, and sarah huny young. Co-Presented with August Wilson African American Cultural Center Sat., Oct. 23 : Halloween Mayhem, featuring Alumni Theater Company

: Halloween Mayhem, featuring Alumni Theater Company Thu., Oct. 28– Sat., Oct. 30 : CIRCLES: going in , featuring STAYCEE PEARL dance project and Soy Sos. Co-Presented with August Wilson African American Cultural Center

: , featuring STAYCEE PEARL dance project and Soy Sos. Co-Presented with August Wilson African American Cultural Center Fri., Nov. 5– Sat., Nov. 6 : Freshworks Residency Showing: 40412 , featuring Livefromthecity and Sheryland Neal

: Freshworks Residency Showing: , featuring Livefromthecity and Sheryland Neal Wed., Nov. 10–Sat., Nov. 13 : My People: A QTPOC Festival of the Arts, featuring Kyle Abraham and A.I.M

: My People: A QTPOC Festival of the Arts, featuring Kyle Abraham and A.I.M Sat., Nov.13 : An Untitled Love , featuring Kyle Abraham and A.I.M. Presented by Pittsburgh Dance Council in partnership with Kelly Strayhorn Theater

: , featuring Kyle Abraham and A.I.M. Presented by Pittsburgh Dance Council in partnership with Kelly Strayhorn Theater Wed., Nov. 17 : Synchronized with Soy Sos. Presented by PearlArts

: with Soy Sos. Presented by PearlArts Sat., Nov. 20 : Let’s Move! Family Dance Party, featuring The Alloy School Showcase

: Let’s Move! Family Dance Party, featuring The Alloy School Showcase Sat., Nov. 27 : Suite Life: A Celebration of Billy Strayhorn and Gene Kelly

: Suite Life: A Celebration of Billy Strayhorn and Gene Kelly Fri., Dec. 3-Sat., Dec. 4 : Freshworks Residency Showing: Aura: Reimagined , featuring Clara Kent and Ian Brill

: Freshworks Residency Showing: , featuring Clara Kent and Ian Brill Wed., Dec. 15: Synchronized with Soy Sos. Presented by PearlArts

After two years of hosting online events like the ultra-successful Hotline Bling and the Sunstar Music Festival, the Kelly Strayhorn Theater is welcoming Pittsburghers back into their physical spaces for a lineup of fall programming.Events will take place at Kelly Strayhorn Theater in East Liberty at 5941 Penn Avenue, and Alloy Studios in Friendship at 5530 Penn Avenue.“Taking inspiration from the cultural tradition of Black homemaking, KST is affirming itself as a home for artists and a site of resistance, birthing community-centered arts where all are valued, with particular care and nurturance for historically resilient folks,” reads a press release.The events range from live music, to dance performances, to visual art. Most events are on Fridays and Saturdays, with a handful scheduled on Wednesdays and Thursdays throughout the fall.Since the pandemic is still ongoing, and with the Delta variant being cited as the cause behind a recent climb in positive COVID-19 cases and deaths, KST will require face masks for all guests, regardless of vaccination status.“With the uncertainty of the pandemic, our community's health and safety come first for us at KST," says KST executive director Joseph Hall. "Moving forward into our 2021-2022 season, we will continue to closely follow the CDC and Allegheny County Health Department's guidelines to make sure that all of us can enjoy the performing arts without fear or unease. All our performances, workshops, and classes will be masked and physically distanced because to us, you can't have a great show without an audience who feels safe and at home,”The schedule of events can be found below:Tickets are now available at kelly-strayhorn.org , but can also be purchased in person at the event. Pricing for all events is Pay What Makes You Happy.