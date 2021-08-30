 Kelly Strayhorn Theater to welcome audiences back in person with fall events | Arts + Entertainment | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Kelly Strayhorn Theater to welcome audiences back in person with fall events

By

click to enlarge An Untitled Love by Kyle Abraham and A.I.M - PHOTO: CARRIE SCHNEIDER
Photo: Carrie Schneider
An Untitled Love by Kyle Abraham and A.I.M
After two years of hosting online events like the ultra-successful Hotline Bling and the Sunstar Music Festival, the Kelly Strayhorn Theater is welcoming Pittsburghers back into their physical spaces for a lineup of fall programming.

Events will take place at Kelly Strayhorn Theater in East Liberty at 5941 Penn Avenue, and Alloy Studios in Friendship at 5530 Penn Avenue.

“Taking inspiration from the cultural tradition of Black homemaking, KST is affirming itself as a home for artists and a site of resistance, birthing community-centered arts where all are valued, with particular care and nurturance for historically resilient folks,” reads a press release.


The events range from live music, to dance performances, to visual art. Most events are on Fridays and Saturdays, with a handful scheduled on Wednesdays and Thursdays throughout the fall.

Since the pandemic is still ongoing, and with the Delta variant being cited as the cause behind a recent climb in positive COVID-19 cases and deaths, KST will require face masks for all guests, regardless of vaccination status.

“With the uncertainty of the pandemic, our community's health and safety come first for us at KST," says KST executive director Joseph Hall. "Moving forward into our 2021-2022 season, we will continue to closely follow the CDC and Allegheny County Health Department's guidelines to make sure that all of us can enjoy the performing arts without fear or unease. All our performances, workshops, and classes will be masked and physically distanced because to us, you can't have a great show without an audience who feels safe and at home,”

The schedule of events can be found below:
  • Thu., Sept. 16: Black and Solid Gold: the Hits of MAGNIFICENT MOTOWN!, featuring a discussion with Women of Visions, and an ORIGINS marketplace
  • Fri., Sept. 24: SWITCH SIGNAL film by Propelled Animals
  • Sat., Sept. 25: The Men of MAGNIFICENT MOTOWN!: A Conversation with Women of Visions’ male collaborators
  • Fri., Oct. 1–Sat., Oct. 2: Freshworks Residency Showing: Death Dream, featuring Ty Greenwood and Cherish Morgan
  • Sat., Oct. 9–Sun., Oct. 31: CIRCLES: reclamation visual arts exhibition, featuring Staycee Pearl, Bekezela Mguni, Kitoko Chargois, and sarah huny young. Co-Presented with August Wilson African American Cultural Center
  • Sat., Oct. 23: Halloween Mayhem, featuring Alumni Theater Company
  • Thu., Oct. 28– Sat., Oct. 30: CIRCLES: going in, featuring STAYCEE PEARL dance project and Soy Sos. Co-Presented with August Wilson African American Cultural Center
  • Fri., Nov. 5– Sat., Nov. 6: Freshworks Residency Showing: 40412, featuring Livefromthecity and Sheryland Neal
  • Wed., Nov. 10–Sat., Nov. 13: My People: A QTPOC Festival of the Arts, featuring Kyle Abraham and A.I.M
  • Sat., Nov.13: An Untitled Love, featuring Kyle Abraham and A.I.M. Presented by Pittsburgh Dance Council in partnership with Kelly Strayhorn Theater
  • Wed., Nov. 17: Synchronized with Soy Sos. Presented by PearlArts
  • Sat., Nov. 20: Let’s Move! Family Dance Party, featuring The Alloy School Showcase
  • Sat., Nov. 27: Suite Life: A Celebration of Billy Strayhorn and Gene Kelly
  • Fri., Dec. 3-Sat., Dec. 4: Freshworks Residency Showing: Aura: Reimagined, featuring Clara Kent and Ian Brill
  • Wed., Dec. 15: Synchronized with Soy Sos. Presented by PearlArts
Tickets are now available at kelly-strayhorn.org, but can also be purchased in person at the event. Pricing for all events is Pay What Makes You Happy.

