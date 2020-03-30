 Keep that car parked — street sweeping is on hold until further notice | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Keep that car parked — street sweeping is on hold until further notice



click to enlarge CP FILE PHOTO: HEATHER MULL
CP file photo: Heather Mull
Worried about moving your car for street sweeping during the COVID-19 isolation period? No need.

Today, the City of Pittsburgh Department of Public Works announced that street sweeping, which was set to begin Wed., April 1, is being postponed until further notice due to the COVID-19 virus.

A press release states that the decision was made due to “residents staying home and parking enforcement being suspended to help fight against the pandemic.”


It goes on to say that catch basin cleaning will still be performed to “help with protections against weather-related events.”

So keep that car where it is, stay inside, and wash your hands.

CP will update this story with new details as they become available. 

