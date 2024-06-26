Keen Psychics 2024: An Honest Review of Readings & Experts

Keen Psychics stands out with a robust 25-year history and a vast network of 1,700+ psychics. They offer the flexibility of both chat and phone sessions.

They don’t hide anything; customer reviews are out in the open, and they sweeten the deal with no-cost daily horoscopes and insightful psychic articles. Their introductory offer is a steal: 5 minutes for just $1 with talented advisors.

We’ve done our homework and suggest you consider Keen, but let’s unpack this recommendation. Are there other choices that might rival Keen?

Keep reading, and we’ll lay out the facts.

Keen Psychics: Quick Overview

What We Like About Keen Psychics

25 years of psychic experience

1,700+ online psychics to choose from

Chat and phone readings are available

100% money-back guarantee

Easy-to-use mobile application

Transparent customer reviews

Free daily horoscope

Free-to-access psychic blogs

Keen loyalty rewards program

What Could Be Better

Video readings unavailable

$3 extra fee per session

Deals Available at Keen Psychics

5 minutes for $1

Rewards Program (Sign up for free and start collecting points)

Quick Verdict on Keen Psychics

Should you give Keen a try? With its 25 years of online presence, legit psychic services, and low-cost reading deals, the answer is a resounding YES.

What Is Keen?

Keen emerged in 1999 as a reliable psychic service online, bridging the gap between people and psychics for insight-driven phone or digital consultations. It’s accessible anywhere, anytime—just log in through a web browser or tap into their mobile app on Android or iOS.

Diving into life’s big questions? Keen psychics have a wide array of specialties to guide you. It’s a breeze to link up with seasoned psychics when you’re in search of direction in your life.

How to Sign Up and Get Started at Keen Psychics

This Keen psychics review wouldn’t be complete without the process of signing up on the platform. Here’s how to go about it:

Visit Keen’s official website or download the app from Google PlayStore or the AppStore. Select “Register” to initiate the registration process. Enter a valid email address, create a secure password, and provide your birthdate to set up your account. You can also register using your Google or Apple account.

After setting up your account, add funds to begin your consultations with Keen psychics. This ensures you are prepared to start your sessions as soon as you find the right psychic.

How to Choose a Psychic on Keen

Almost every Keen psychics review online mentions that finding the best psychic there is a breeze. Here are some ways to choose the ideal psychic for your inquiry:

Navigate the Advisor Menu . Keen’s homepage includes a menu labeled “Advisor” at the top. This menu lists all psychic services available. Choose a category to begin your search for a psychic.

Utilize Search and Filters . Click the “magnifying glass” icon to use the search bar. Type relevant keywords, like “astrology,” to narrow down your options. Additionally, you can refine your search with filters based on reading topics, contact methods, online status, skills, abilities, and rates.

Best Match Feature. Keen offers a “Best Match” option that poses four questions to help pair you with a suitable psychic. Access this by clicking “Get Matched” at the bottom of the page. The questions include your current feelings, discussion topics, preferred psychic skills, and, optionally, your name and birthdate. Keen then suggests psychics that match your criteria.

Is There a Guarantee on Keen?

Keen commits to providing accurate and dependable psychic readings. Although some reviews mention less satisfactory experiences, Keen allows for a refund of up to $25 if a reading doesn’t meet your expectations. This guarantee is valid for sessions within the last 72 hours and can be used once every 30 days, excluding promotional services.

Psychic Readings Available on Keen

When diving into Keen, it’s essential to zero in on their psychic services. You’re here to find out if they’ve got the goods, after all. Let’s break down what Keen brings to the table.

Astrology

Astrology is all about how celestial bodies shape our lives. Keen’s astrologers use the stars to shed light on personality and what the future holds.

Life Path & Advice

Feeling adrift? The best psychics on Keen are like beacons, guiding you back to what fires you up. Their insights can help you grasp your life’s calling, paving the way for fulfillment.

Cartomancy Readings

Cartomancy turns a deck of cards into a mirror of the mind, reflecting thoughts and potential futures. Keen’s readers delve deep, interpreting each card’s intricate meanings.

Love and Relationships

Keen’s love readings are thorough. Got love puzzles you need solved? Their psychics offer clarity on matters that deal with dating and heartaches.

Medium

Keen’s mediums bridge the gap between the here and the hereafter, offering solace by connecting with those who’ve passed on.

Numerology

Numbers tell stories, according to numerology. Keen’s numerologists translate these numeric tales to help you understand yourself and your journey.

Financial Guidance

Money matters can be mystifying, but Keen’s psychics bring intuition to your financial decisions, from investments to savings.

General Psychic Readings

In psychic readings, Keen’s experts tune into your aura, providing a window into your inner world.

Dream Interpretation

Dreams are puzzles, and Keen’s interpreters are the puzzle masters, unlocking the secrets your sleeping mind whispers.

Aura Cleansing

Overwhelmed by negative vibes? Keen’s aura cleansing services promise to sweep away the bad energy, leaving you feeling balanced.

Tarot

Tarot is a tool for introspection as much as prediction. Keen’s tarot readings help you explore your innermost desires and feelings with a deck full of symbols.

How to Choose the Best Psychic on Keen

Navigating Keen’s vast sea of 1,700+ psychics can seem like a challenge. But fear not; here’s a compass to guide you to your perfect psychic match.

Define Your Goals

Pinpoint what you’re after. If it’s long-distance love guidance you need, make sure your psychic’s a pro in that league. Their profiles are your roadmap—check them to see whether they have the expertise you need.

Examine Customer Reviews

Reviews are windows into a psychic’s soul. They reflect how well they do their job. Take a good look at what others have said, the good and the bad, to see if they’re the right fit for you.

Consider Pricing

Don’t let a low price tag fool you; it might just mean a less experienced reader, but the psychic might be talented. However, a heftier fee usually signals a psychic who’s been around the block and can offer spot-on insights.

Walk Away from Red Flags

Our Keen review is your early warning system for psychic scams. Watch out for these warning signs:

Exaggerated claims like promising lottery wins or banishing spirits.

Vague readings that tell you nothing more than to keep your chin up.

Rude attitude; if they’re trash-talking clients or losing patience, bail.

Fear-mongering; threats of doom if you don’t follow their advice? Exit stage left.

Pessimism. A psychic who only sees gloom in your future isn’t worth your time.

Keen Communication Methods

Keen offers three contact methods.

Live Chat: Refers to real-time, text-based communication where you have to type your messages to the psychic.

Call: This is real-time, audio-based communication. You can talk with a psychic through their hotline at 1-800-275-5336.

Email: Allows you to compose an electronic mail containing your question and additional details. Your chosen psychic will respond to your email within 24 hours.

All three communication methods above don’t require you to be on camera. Note that we didn’t discuss video call communication in this Keen review, as the platform currently doesn't have video readings available.

How to Prepare for a Psychic Reading on Keen

We want you to experience a satisfying psychic reading on Keen. So, in this section of our Keen review, we’ll share some excellent tips to help you prepare for your first psychic reading.

Prepare Your Questions: Write down clear and specific questions beforehand. This preparation helps psychics provide precise answers and makes it easier for you to reference during your consultation. Manage Expectations: While many reviews praise the accuracy of Keen psychics, it's important to remember that no psychic is infallible. Mistakes can happen as the psychic readers are human too. Clear Your Mind: Ensure you're focused and free from distractions before your reading. Taking a moment to relax and clear your mind will help you engage more effectively during the session. Reduce Skepticism: While it's normal to be cautious, excessive skepticism may hinder your ability to be open to the experience. Trusting the process can enhance the productivity and insightfulness of your reading.

How Much Does a Psychic Reading Cost on Keen?

In our deep dive for this Keen review, we found that Keen’s pricing is on par with the general psychics market. While not the cheapest, it’s fair, given you’re getting advice from psychics who’ve been in the game for over ten years.

Keen’s psychics generally ask for $2.99 to $19.99 per minute. But if you’re eyeing a session with one of their star psychics, known for their pinpoint accuracy, the rate could soar to $100 per hour.

For newcomers to Keen, there’s a sweet deal: 5 minutes for just $1. And yes, you can spread those minutes across different advisors, not just stick to one.

What Do Customers Say About Keen?

If you’ve made it this far in this Keen review, you may have noticed that we highly vouch for its legitimacy. But what do previous customers say about this platform?

We have gathered real Keen psychics reviews that reflect customers’ experiences.

1. Awesome Way to Connect With Amazing Psychics

Kendra’s Keen review clearly states that the site is an “awesome way” to talk with psychic experts. She had a great experience consulting Keen psychics like Kameleone. According to Kendra, the psychic offers trustworthy guidance and readings.

2. They Have Helped Me Tremendously

In Charlotte’s Keen psychics review, she praised the platform’s compassionate, kind, and brilliant advisors, who played a crucial role in helping her cope with the loss of her son by providing valuable insights about him.

3. Truly Honest…Looking Forward to Our Next Call

Renee Jocks loved talking with Keen psychics like Viento. Viento provides honest readings that answered Renee’s “tough” questions. In this Keen review, Renee said he’s looking forward to calling Viento again.

4. Many Psychics to Help You With Your Situation

According to Mary’s Keen psychics review, she’s been an avid user of Keen since 2007. The psychics on the website helped her with various questions, such as ones regarding infidelity and job promotion. In her Keen review, she advises customers to “read reviews on advisors” to find the ideal one for their questions.

5. Felt Like My Advisor Was Holding Back

In his Keen psychics review, Akhe says that the advisor he selected held back. Perhaps the psychic was not in a great mood that day or was distracted, keeping him from giving enlightening readings.

Psychics are also humans, just like us. Some days, they’re not in the best shape to give satisfying readings.

If you ever experience subpar consultation with a Keen psychic, you can always request a refund through its satisfaction guarantee program.

Keen Alternatives

This Keen review opened your eyes to the wide range of benefits it can offer anyone.

But we also know that Keen may not offer what you’re looking for. So let’s take a look at some of the best alternatives to Keen available on the web:

FAQs About Keen Psychics

We hope our in-depth Keen review will help you better understand the platform. However, if we missed some essential points, you may refer to some frequently asked questions about this platform.

What Makes Keen Unique?

Authenticity is what sets Keen apart from other psychic platforms. While many may believe that psychic sites are solely driven by profit, Keen is dedicated to genuinely helping people connect with legitimate psychics.

Here's some evidence of Keen's authentic commitment to providing high-quality psychic readings:

Each psychic's profile includes a detailed section showcasing their experience, skills, and customer reviews. This ensures that customers can make informed choices.

Keen’s satisfaction guarantee proves that this platform is not just in it for the money. They genuinely desire to provide satisfying readings.

Keen offers a “best match” functionality that automatically connects customers to the most suitable psychic for their specific questions.

How Can You Contact Keen Customer Support?

To contact Keen’s customer support, you need to submit a request to Keen’s support team so they can address your concerns.

The option to connect with their client support is located at the bottom of the page.

Keen customer support can help you quickly if you provide complete details of your concern. Hence, you need to thoroughly complete its form by writing the following:

The subject of your concern

Type of device you’re using when the issue arises

Additional details regarding the issue

Is There a Keen App?

Yes, there’s a Keen app that you can download from the Google PlayStore or AppStore.

There’s not much difference between the Keen mobile app and the official website. The features available on the desktop version are also available in the app (except for the “best match” functionality).

However, many Keen reviews online say that the website version is still better than the app.

Nevertheless, the app is still a convenient tool for on-the-go readings. Its intuitive and easy-to-use interface makes it a great psychic platform for all ages.

Does Keen Have a Refund Policy?

Yes, Keen’s got your back with a refund policy. Not thrilled with a session? They’ll refund up to $25.

Is Keen Safe?

Keen is a fortress of privacy. Share what you want; they’ll keep it under lock and key. And the psychics? They’re the friendly sort; no spookiness or rudeness has been reported by past Keen customers on online reviews.

What Payment Methods Does Keen Accept?

At the time of writing this Keen review, Keen accepts the following payment methods:

Visa

Mastercard

PayPal

American Express

Gift Card

Discover

Prepaid Debit Cards

Remember, keep it personal—no corporate accounts for transactions.

Do You Have to Deposit Funds Before Choosing a Reader?

Before you dive in, you’ll need to drop a $10 deposit to start your psychic adventure.

Does Keen Screen Its Psychics?

Yes, Keen doesn’t just let anyone read your stars; they’ve got a vetting process, though they keep the details confidential.

What Can I Expect From a Psychic Reading on Keen?

Here are some things you can expect from a psychic reading on Keen:

The reading can be fast-paced or slow-paced. Some psychics tend to talk faster or slower than others. If you feel uncomfortable with the pace of the reading session, don’t hesitate to inform the psychic.

Most psychics are kind and compassionate. Many Keen reviews vouched for the pleasant attitude most psychics present during readings. So don’t feel intimidated when talking with a Keen advisor.

Readings are generally clear, although they may occasionally resemble riddles. If some insights sound confusing, don’t hesitate to ask the psychic for clarification.

Readings are smooth and seamless, but there might be occasional network issues. Keen utilizes top-notch web servers, so you can expect seamless sessions unless your internet is slow or you sometimes experience intermittent connections.

Is Keen Confidential?

Yes, Keen is confidential. Conversations are not publicly available to anyone, and you are the only one who can keep a record of them.

Besides, you’re not required to share your personal information.

Keen Review: Final Thoughts

As we wrap up our Keen review, it’s clear that this platform is a strong contender for top psychic reading sites.

Keen’s extensive team of advisors provides insightful guidance across various areas in one’s spiritual and general life, making it a versatile choice for many users. The platform's user-friendly interface and clear pricing structure contribute to a positive user experience.

Overall, Keen stands out as a reliable option for those seeking spiritual insights or curious about the psychic realm.

