Justin Boyd's photography show at Bankrupt Bodega captures "beautiful" moments of city, late Pittsburgh rapper Mac Miller

click to enlarge Proper Nouns, a photography show by Justin Boyd, takes place at Bankrupt Bodega in Bloomfield on Fri., Sept. 3, 2021. - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Proper Nouns, a photography show by Justin Boyd, takes place at Bankrupt Bodega in Bloomfield on Fri., Sept. 3, 2021.

As soon as Pat Bruener opened up Bankrupt Bodega, a photo gallery that also sells unique clothing, old school 35mm cameras, and develops film on Main Street in Bloomfield, I thought to myself, “If there’s anyone who should collaborate on a show here, it’s Justin Boyd.”

Almost four months after the grand opening of the shop, Boyd's Proper Nouns was born, an exhibit referring to the people, places, and things in his photographs. Boyd, a Pittsburgh photographer who documented much of the life and career of the late Mac Miller, displays some of his one-of-a-kind framed images of the Pittsburgh-born rapper from concerts to the recording studio in his new show, which held its opening on Fri., Sept. 3. Being that the exhibit opened a few days shy of the three-year anniversary of Miller’s passing, Boyd's beautifully documented moments share an inside look into the true character of a musician at the peak of his career.



Boyd also took a lot of time during the pandemic to photograph gorgeous views and quiet moments in the city that are also for sale, including a wide feature of a lone groundskeeper at PNC Park (also available on a T-shirt) that seemed to be a fan favorite during the opening night.

Apparel featuring photographs and custom patches hand-stitched to incredibly soft black and cream hoodies, as well as various T-shirt designs are also for sale. Included with each sweatshirt sale is a nod to the 1990s in a scenic Pittsburgh photo inside of a plastic viewfinder. A large folder of unframed prints of Mac Miller and the city he called home can be had for various prices. Trace Brewing and Grist House supplied drinks while the attendance of neighborhood locals, fellow photographers, and musicians flowed through the doors of the shop for three hours straight before a game of Mario Cart on N64 broke out to end the evening.
Proper Nouns by Justin Boyd. Continues through September. Bankrupt Bodega. 4120 Main St., Bloomfield. bankruptbodega.com

click to enlarge Prints, sweatshirts, and T-shirts are shown on sale at “Proper Nouns’, a photography show by Justin Boyd, at Bankrupt Bodega. - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Prints, sweatshirts, and T-shirts are shown on sale at “Proper Nouns’, a photography show by Justin Boyd, at Bankrupt Bodega.
click to enlarge Justin Boyd talks with attendees of Proper Nouns at Bankrupt Bodega in Bloomfield. - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Justin Boyd talks with attendees of Proper Nouns at Bankrupt Bodega in Bloomfield.
click to enlarge A sweatshirt with a custom patch and plastic photo viewfinder sits for sale at Proper Nouns, a photography show by Justin Boyd, at Bankrupt Bodega in Bloomfield. - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
A sweatshirt with a custom patch and plastic photo viewfinder sits for sale at Proper Nouns, a photography show by Justin Boyd, at Bankrupt Bodega in Bloomfield.
click to enlarge Justin Boyd talks with attendees of Proper Nouns at Bankrupt Bodega in Bloomfield. - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Justin Boyd talks with attendees of Proper Nouns at Bankrupt Bodega in Bloomfield.
click to enlarge Proper Nouns, a photography show by Justin Boyd, takes place at Bankrupt Bodega in Bloomfield. - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Proper Nouns, a photography show by Justin Boyd, takes place at Bankrupt Bodega in Bloomfield.
click to enlarge A print of the late Mac Miller hangs at Proper Nouns, a photography show by Justin Boyd, at Bankrupt Bodega in Bloomfield on Fri., Sept. 3, 2021. - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
A print of the late Mac Miller hangs at Proper Nouns, a photography show by Justin Boyd, at Bankrupt Bodega in Bloomfield on Fri., Sept. 3, 2021.
click to enlarge Photographer Justin Boyd (left) and Pat Bruener (right), owner of Bankrupt Bodega, pose for a portrait during Proper Nouns, a photography show by Justin Boyd, at Bankrupt Bodega. - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Photographer Justin Boyd (left) and Pat Bruener (right), owner of Bankrupt Bodega, pose for a portrait during Proper Nouns, a photography show by Justin Boyd, at Bankrupt Bodega.

