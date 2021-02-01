 Juneteenth proposed as official holiday in city of Pittsburgh | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Juneteenth proposed as official holiday in city of Pittsburgh

By

click to enlarge Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto speaks during the Jubilee Parade Memorial Service and Black Voting Rights Forum on Sat., Aug. 29, 2020. - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto speaks during the Jubilee Parade Memorial Service and Black Voting Rights Forum on Sat., Aug. 29, 2020.
Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto will introduce legislation soon that would make Juneteenth an official city of Pittsburgh holiday, according to a press release.

Juneteenth is a holiday celebrated on June 19 to commemorate the emancipation of Black enslaved people at the end of the Civil War. Last August, during a Jubilee Memorial Service and Black Voting Rights Forum, Peduto declared that the city would be celebrating Juneteenth in 2021, and his legislation seeks to make it an official holiday.

The proposal would make Juneteenth a paid day off for all city employees, like Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Good Friday.


“Throughout history, many have tried to silence Black voices," said Peduto in a press release. "We have arrived in a critical time where they are finally getting the attention that they deserve — and they are being heard. Many of us, particularly privileged white men, have not always listened as much as we should have. The time is now to make that change permanent, and formally set aside this holiday to celebrate Black voices.”

Pennsylvania made Juneteenth a holiday for state employees last year, and many states and cities across the country are giving official designation to the holiday that has long been celebrated by Black people in America.

If passed, city employees will have June 18 off this year, since June 19 falls on a Saturday in 2021.  The legislation will be introduced on Feb. 2 and discussed at Pittsburgh's City Council’s Standing Committees meeting on Feb. 10.

Trending

Pittsburgh artist Janel Young creates Yahoo's Black History Month logo
Call for artists: Apply for the Bloomfield Garden Club 2021 salon series
Black Lives Matter protester claims they’re being unfairly targeted for refiled charges
Allegheny County moves to supply its public facilities with renewable hydropower generated locally
A Valentine's gift guide full of Pittsburgh-made candles, soap, and heart-shaped pretzels
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Pittsburgh artist Janel Young creates Yahoo's Black History Month logo

By Hannah Lynn

Pittsburgh artist Janel Young creates Yahoo's Black History Month logo

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By CP Staff

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

Call for artists: Apply for the Bloomfield Garden Club 2021 salon series

By Amanda Waltz

Tina Dillman

Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh introduces slew of virtual events for Black History Month

By Colleen Hammond

Dr. Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, widow of civil rights advocate and Maryland Congressman Elijah Cummings, will headline the month-long celebration
More »

Tags

Latest in News

Pittsburgh artist Janel Young creates Yahoo's Black History Month logo

By Hannah Lynn

Pittsburgh artist Janel Young creates Yahoo's Black History Month logo

Black Lives Matter protester claims they’re being unfairly targeted for refiled charges

By Ryan Deto

Black Lives Matter protesters in East Liberty on June 1, 2020

Allegheny County moves to supply its public facilities with renewable hydropower generated locally

By Colleen Hammond

A hydro-electric dam

Frack check: Debunking natural gas pipeline claims made in a recent Energy Transfer commercial

By Ryan Deto

Frack check: Debunking natural gas pipeline claims made in a recent Energy Transfer commercial
More »

Readers also liked…

Meet the teenage activist trying to build a climate-change movement in Pittsburgh

By Emily Wolfe

Leandra Mira on the steps of the City-County Building

Carnegie Library introduces new bookmarks to help find books on sensitive topics without having to ask a librarian

By Hannah Lynn

Carnegie Library introduces new bookmarks to help find books on sensitive topics without having to ask a librarian

VIDEO: North Side gas station owners charged with assault after violent altercation with Black women

By Ryan Deto

Screencap from video of a violent altercation at a gas station in Marshall-Shadeland

The Recovery of a Family: Understanding, accepting, and recovering from being married to a person with an addiction

By Frances Sansig Rupp

The Recovery of a Family: Understanding, accepting, and recovering from being married to a person with an addiction
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • January 27- 2, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

Black Lives Matter protesters in East Liberty on June 1, 2020

Black Lives Matter protester claims they’re being unfairly targeted for refiled charges

By Ryan Deto

Parking chairs to city steps: The best memes of Bernie sitting in his chair in Pittsburgh

Parking chairs to city steps: The best memes of Bernie sitting in his chair in Pittsburgh

By Hannah Lynn

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By CP Staff

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation