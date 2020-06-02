June's most anticipated fiction releases: Kevin Kwan, Jean Kyoung Frazier, and more

A pregnant 18-year-old pizza delivery girl in Los Angeles becomes obsessed with one of her customers, a stay-at-home mom named Jenny.
The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett out June 2 via Riverhead Books
Brit Bennett, New York Times bestselling author of The Mothers, is back with another novel focusing on Black livelihood. Taking place over multiple generations from the 1950s to the 1990s, The Vanishing Half focuses on identical twin sisters who run away from their small southern Black community at the age of 16. Years later, one sister is raising her Black daughter in that same town while the other, who is secretly passing as white, is married to a white man who knows nothing about her upbringing. Readers follow as the daughters' storylines intersect a generation later.
Death in Her Hands by Ottessa Moshfegh out June 23 via Penguin Press
An elderly woman is on her daily walk with her dog when she finds a note reading: "Her name was Magda. Nobody will ever know who killed her. It wasn't me. Here is her dead body." In Death in Her Hands, the author of The Year of Rest and Relaxation weaves a tale of horror, mystery, and questioning the safety of your own home.
The Boyfriend Project by Farrah Rochon out June 9 via Forever
The Boyfriend Project is the first in a new series about three women and the joy of supportive female friendships. The women connect on Twitter through the discovery that they've all been catfished by the same man.