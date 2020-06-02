June's most anticipated fiction releases: Kevin Kwan, Jean Kyoung Frazier, and more

The Vanishing Half focuses on identical twin sisters who run away from their small southern Black community at the age of 16. Years later, one sister is raising her Black daughter in that same town while the other, who is secretly passing as white, is married to a white man who knows nothing about her upbringing. Readers follow as the daughters' storylines intersect a generation later.









An elderly woman is on her daily walk with her dog when she finds a note reading:

"Her name was Magda. Nobody will ever know who killed her. It wasn't me. Here is her dead body." In Death in Her Hands, the author of The Year of Rest and Relaxation weaves a tale of horror, mystery, and questioning the safety of your own home.







The Boyfriend Project by Farrah Rochon out June 9 via Forever

The Boyfriend Project is the first in a new series about three women and the joy of supportive female friendships. The women connect on Twitter through the discovery that they've all been catfished by the same man.



Exciting Times by Naoise Dolan out June 2 via Ecco



Ava, a millennial Irish transplant in Hong Kong, goes against her feminist teachings and moves in with a rich man as a shortcut to a better life. When that guy moves to London, Ava ends up in a love triangle where she must choose between the comfortable and the unknown.

Crazy Rich Asians author Kevin Kwan returns with the story of a young woman who finds herself torn between the man of her family’s dreams and the man she is desperately trying to avoid falling in love with.