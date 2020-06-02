 June's most anticipated fiction releases: Kevin Kwan, Jean Kyoung Frazier, and more | Literary Arts | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

June's most anticipated fiction releases: Kevin Kwan, Jean Kyoung Frazier, and more

By

click to enlarge pizza_girl.jpg
Pizza Girl by Jean Kyoung Frazier out June 9 via Double Day
A pregnant 18-year-old pizza delivery girl in Los Angeles becomes obsessed with one of her customers, a stay-at-home mom named Jenny.

The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett out June 2 via Riverhead Books
Brit Bennett, New York Times bestselling author of The Mothers, is back with another novel focusing on Black livelihood. Taking place over multiple generations from the 1950s to the 1990s, The Vanishing Half focuses on identical twin sisters who run away from their small southern Black community at the age of 16. Years later, one sister is raising her Black daughter in that same town while the other, who is secretly passing as white, is married to a white man who knows nothing about her upbringing. Readers follow as the daughters' storylines intersect a generation later.

click to enlarge gxgudwaaqbaj.jpg
Death in Her Hands by Ottessa Moshfegh out June 23 via Penguin Press
An elderly woman is on her daily walk with her dog when she finds a note reading: "Her name was Magda. Nobody will ever know who killed her. It wasn't me. Here is her dead body." In Death in Her Hands, the author of The Year of Rest and Relaxation weaves a tale of horror, mystery, and questioning the safety of your own home.

The Boyfriend Project by Farrah Rochon out June 9 via Forever
The Boyfriend Project is the first in a new series about three women and the joy of supportive female friendships. The women connect on Twitter through the discovery that they've all been catfished by the same man.


Ava, a millennial Irish transplant in Hong Kong, goes against her feminist teachings and moves in with a rich man as a shortcut to a better life. When that guy moves to London, Ava ends up in a love triangle where she must choose between the comfortable and the unknown.

Sex and Vanity by Kevin Kwan out June 30 via Double Day
Crazy Rich Asians author Kevin Kwan returns with the story of a young woman who finds herself torn between the man of her family’s dreams and the man she is desperately trying to avoid falling in love with.

Tags

Latest in Literary Arts

Mikel Jollett chronicles life after a cult in debut memoir Hollywood Park

By Jordan Snowden

Mikel Jollett

The Southern Book Club's Guide to Slaying Vampires is a dark read to distract from these dark times

By Jordan Snowden

Grady Hendrix

Girl at the Edge explores what it's like to be the daughter of a mass murderer

By Jordan Snowden

Girl at the Edge explores what it's like to be the daughter of a mass murderer

What's left to say about Andy Warhol? NYT contributor Blake Gopnik found plenty

By Rege Behe

What's left to say about Andy Warhol? NYT contributor Blake Gopnik found plenty (2)
More »

Readers also liked…

We Ride Upon Sticks is a journey into '80s nostalgia, but with witchcraft

By Jordan Snowden

We Ride Upon Sticks is a journey into '80s nostalgia, but with witchcraft
More Literary Arts »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • May 27- 2, 2020

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending

State Reps. Sara Innamorato and Summer Lee marching in the 2019 People's Pride parade in Pittsburgh

Parades might be postponed, but it's still Pride month. Here are some ways to get involved

By Amanda Waltz

Jasmine M. Cho

At Home With: Jasmine M. Cho

By Alex Gordon

Artists Image Resource takes to Instagram for 'stellar' online art auction

Artists Image Resource takes to Instagram for 'stellar' online art auction

By Lisa Cunningham

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation