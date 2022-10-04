Judge approves removal of Schenley Park Columbus statue | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge CP Photo: Amanda Waltz Christopher Columbus statue in Pittsburgh's Schenley Park

A statue of Christopher Columbus that has overlooked Schenley Park's main Oakland entrance for nearly 65 years may soon be brought down.Following a series of public hearings led by the art commission, city officials opted in the summer of 2020 to remove the statue of the Italian-born navigator whose reputation is now widely associated with the legacy of slavery and colonialism . But their plans were held up by a legal challenge from the Italian Sons and Daughters of America, which claimed the processes the city used to arrive at the decision were unconstitutional.Following two years of legal wrangling, a judge has now sided with the city, pointing to a 2009 U.S. Supreme Court opinion affirming its right to "government speech."

"Privately funded monuments placed in public parks represent government speech, and that a specific government’s right to their speech is accountable to the public through the election process,” wrote John McVay, a common pleas judge in Allegheny County, in a Sept. 30 memorandum outlining his ruling.

