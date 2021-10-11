Judge allowed Capitol insurrection defendant to travel to Pittsburgh for Steelers game

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Steelers played the Denver Broncos at an empty Heinz Field in September 2020.

A federal judge in Washington, D.C. granted permission for Jan. 6 insurrection defendant Thomas Fee, a native of Long Island, New York, to travel to Pittsburgh for the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Denver Broncos that took place at Heinz Field on Oct. 10, according to investigate reporter Scott MacFarlane of Washington, D.C.'s NBC4

