Jolly Old Saint Pickolas: a giant Heinz pickle ornament is coming to town

click to enlarge Not actual size of pickle
Not actual size of pickle
While the annual Picklesburgh festival was canceled this year due to COVID-19, the infamous Heinz pickle balloon is getting a second life for the holidays. The balloon will grace EQT Plaza Downtown beginning on Fri., Nov. 27 as a giant ornament.

In a press release, the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership describes the pickle as a "preposterously large decoration" that is perfect for visitors' "spectacular selfie shot gallery".

In addition to the huge pickle being an eye-catching attraction, it's meant to reflect the Christmas tradition some families have of hiding a pickle ornament in the tree for a lucky family member to find and receive an extra present. (Disclaimer: you do not get a present for finding the world's largest pickle ornament).


The big pickle is part of a larger slate of holiday programming from Pittsburgh, rearranged to suit pandemic restrictions. The annual Peoples Gas Holiday Market will also begin on Nov. 27, along with festive backdrops projected onto buildings, a "selfie garden" for kids featuring prop characters from Mister Rogers' Neighborhood, and something called Santa Zoom: Live from the North Pole. (These are odd times.)

