Join the Movement: Step Up to End Alzheimer’s Disease | Pittsburgh City Paper

Hope is on the horizon as communities across Pittsburgh gear up for the annual “Walk to End Alzheimer’s” event. This year, we invite you to join hands, hearts, and soles to walk for a cause that touches many lives across the region.

Alzheimer's disease, a progressive and debilitating brain disorder, is not only a health crisis but also a deeply personal journey for countless families. Alzheimer’s is the most common form of dementia, a general term for the loss of cognitive function and memory. More than 6 million Americans live with Alzheimer’s disease, two-thirds of those are women. Close to 400,000 Pennsylvanians live with Alzheimer's or another form of dementia.

Alzheimer’s not only affects those diagnosed but also places immense emotional and financial burdens on their caregivers. Over 11 million family and friends care for people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias in the United States, with 400,000 of those unpaid caregivers in Pennsylvania. Dementia is one of the costliest conditions in society, impacting finances, morbidity, and mortality. This year, the national cost of caring for individuals living with Alzheimer’s or other dementias is projected to reach $345 billion.

The Alzheimer’s Association is a worldwide, voluntary health organization committed to Alzheimer’s care, support, and research. Their mission is to lead the fight to end Alzheimer's and all other dementias through global research, driving risk reduction and early detection and maximizing quality care and support. The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Pennsylvania Chapter has resources on its website, alz.org/pa, and a 24/7 Helpline at 800.272.3900.

The Alzheimer’s Association supports a multitude of diverse research initiatives including brain health and disease prevention, new treatments, and caregiver support. “We’re closer than ever to stopping Alzheimer’s as we fund important research in Pittsburgh,” said Lynzy Groves, development manager for the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Pennsylvania Chapter. “We hope that everyone in our community can join us by starting a Walk to End Alzheimer’s team to help raise awareness and funds for families facing the disease today, take more steps toward treatments, and finally ending this disease.”

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research programs. It is more than just a fundraising walk; it's a movement to raise awareness, and hope; a powerful symbol of our collective determination to find a cure and support those facing this disease. In 2022, more than 300,000 people participated in more than 600 communities raising more than $90 million. So far this year, the Greater PA Chapter has raised over $315,000 for this year’s walk which is well on their way to reaching a fundraising goal of $525,000.

Why join the Walk? The funds raised during the walk go towards groundbreaking research efforts aimed at discovering effective treatments and, ultimately, a cure for Alzheimer's. Your participation can make a tangible difference in advancing these critical studies. Joining the Walk also shows support to those living with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers. Walking helps bring awareness to Alzheimer’s, ending the stigma while fostering understanding and empathy. Some participants walk in honor of friends and family members affected by Alzheimer’s disease. It's a powerful way to celebrate their lives, remember their stories, and advocate for a world without this disease. The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is a unifying event that brings Pittsburgh together for a great cause. It is a day to make new friends, share stories, and be inspired by the strength of our community. The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is a powerful demonstration of solidarity. It unites the city of champions to do what we do best, which is to help and support our neighbors.

This year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Pittsburgh will be held on Saturday, October 14 at Highmark Stadium. Registration begins at 9:00 a.m. with an opening ceremony at 10:30 a.m. and commencement of the walk at 11:00 a.m. The short route is about 1 mile long and the long route is about 2 miles long. Whether you're a seasoned marathon runner or prefer a leisurely stroll, the Walk is open to people of all ages and fitness levels. On Walk Day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies our solidarity in the fight against the disease. During the ceremony, walkers will carry flowers of various colors, each color representing their personal connection to the disease. At the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s, we’re fighting for a different future. We are fighting for families facing the disease today, for more time, and for treatments. Lace up your shoes and register today at act.alz.org/pittsburgh. Your steps can make a difference in the lives of those affected by Alzheimer’s.