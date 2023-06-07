Join the fight to end Alzheimer’s

The Alzheimer’s Association encourages local volunteers in Pittsburgh to make a difference in the lives of individuals and families affected by Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia.



According to the Alzheimer’s Association 2023 Facts and Figures Report, an estimated 6.7 million Americans age 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s and almost two-thirds are women. Here in Pennsylvania, there are more than 280,000 people living with the disease.



As the size of the U.S. population aged 65 and older continues to grow, so too will the number and proportion of Americans with Alzheimer’s or other dementia. Older Black Americans are twice as likely as older Whites to have Alzheimer’s or another dementia, while Hispanic Americans are 1.5 times more likely than Whites to have dementia, and more research is needed to understand why. It is vital that we continue to raise awareness of Alzheimer’s and engage more community members to consider volunteering for the Alzheimer’s Association.

click to enlarge Sophia Duck

Sophia Duck, of Pittsburgh, became involved with the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Pennsylvania Chapter to honor her grandmother who passed away in 2019 due to Alzheimer’s disease.

“Volunteering for the Alzheimer's Association has been important to me because this disease affects women of color more than any other demographic,” said Sophia Duck, a volunteer for the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Pennsylvania Chapter.

“We all know that when our grandmothers, mothers, sisters, and friends are facing this horrible disease it impacts not just the entire family, but the whole community. My goal is to be part of finding a cure and allowing families to keep making memories together.”

Duck serves as a community educator through the Alzheimer’s Association and also participates in its events, the Pittsburgh Walk to End Alzheimer’s and Pittsburgh RivALZ to End ALZ.

RivALZ began in the fall of 2005 as Blondes vs. Brunettes®, a flag football event organized by a group of young professional women, in Washington, D.C. Since the inaugural game, the event has expanded throughout the country raising more than $18 million and bringing thousands of new supporters to the cause.

To accommodate nationwide growth, “Blondes vs. Brunettes” grew into “RivALZ to End ALZ,” empowering participants to choose the rivalry around which to organize their teams. Today, local events are still organized around two opposing teams in the spirit of the event.

RivALZ to End ALZ Pittsburgh started in 2016 leaning into the city’s love of sports with Team Black and Team Gold. Since its inception, the Pittsburgh event has raised over $60,000 in the fight against Alzheimer’s and all other dementia. Although Team Black faces Team Gold, the ultimate opponent is Alzheimer’s. The goal is to raise $25,000 at this year’s game on June 9, 2023, at Highmark Stadium with kickoff set for 7 p.m.

We invite Pittsburgh residents and businesses to get involved in the fight for a cure by supporting the event through a donation or by attending. We are also looking for players for 2024. Visit act.alz.org/pittsburghrivalz to learn more.

RivALZ to End ALZ is just one event that coincides with Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month in June. The Alzheimer’s Association also hosts The Longest Day®, a fundraiser that culminates on the summer solstice - June 21, 2023.

“On or around that day, thousands of participants across Pennsylvania and beyond come together to fight the darkness of Alzheimer's through an activity of their choice,” said Nathaniel Sofranko, development manager of the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Pennsylvania Chapter. “Together, they use their creativity and passion to raise funds and awareness for the care, support, and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association. Through activities that include golfing, biking, and baking, participants make a difference in the fight for a cure and we are so thankful for their efforts.”

With a multitude of events taking place during Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month, there is truly an opportunity for everyone to engage in our mission. By participating in The Longest Day® or attending the RivALZ to End ALZ game, you can be a part of the fight to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia.

The Alzheimer’s Association is always here to help. If you or a loved one needs support, visit alz.org/pa or call our 24/7 Helpline at 1.800.272.3900.