Join Derek Woods Band and Swiss Army in Yinz Citizen's second virtual concert

Pittsburgh artists and bands are encouraged to apply

By

Derek Woods Band
Photo supplied
Derek Woods Band
After a successful first run, virtual concert Yinz Citizen is set to return this fall. For Pittsburgh artists and bands who wished to perform last year but missed out, submissions are currently open for the 2021 event.

Confirmed acts so far for the September virtual concert include Derek Woods Band, who recently got high honors at the Hollywood Music in Media Awards, and alt/punk band Swiss Army.

“We joined Yinz Citizen because we believe there’s nothing more Pittsburgh than music, neighbors, and food,” says Brandon Lehman, lead singer of Swiss Army. “This event provides a killer platform to experience music, togetherness, and education as 412 Food Rescue continues to keep good food out of landfills and on the plates of those in need. Can’t wait!”
Swiss Army
Photo: Chris Hawthorne
Swiss Army
Inspired by Lady Gaga’s Global Citizen concert, Yinz Citizen was created to celebrate neighbors being there for neighbors. The event raises money for local nonprofit 412 Food Rescue, and last year, the performances of 25 local bands and artists, along with eight celebrity guest appearances, raised $54,000.

For producer and singer-songwriter INEZ, Yinz Citizen was one of her highlights of 2020.


INEZ
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
INEZ
“I’d said “yes” off the strength of doing something to support the people of Pittsburgh, but I was completely blown away at how many beautiful people from all walks of Pittsburgh’s life and talent were also a part of Yinz Citizen,” she says. “It felt amazing to be one in that number, and I’d gladly do it again.”

Derek Woods, frontman of Derek Woods Band, says he's also excited to join this year's event.

“Derek Woods Band is very grateful to perform for this year’s Yinz Citizen and contribute to the continued efforts of uplifting our community,” says Woods. “We are one and stronger together.”

Parties interested in performing can contact Easy Street Promotions owner and president Gina Vensel at gina@easystreetpgh.com.
Yinz Citizen. Thu., Sept. 16. yinzcitizen.com

