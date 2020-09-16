Join a virtual webinar with Mayo Clinic and St. Clair doctors who are fighting against COVID-19

The free Zoom meeting will be moderated by KDKA-TV Health and Medical Editor Maria Simbra, M.D. Experts include St. Clair Physician and Chief of Infectious Disease Stephen M. Colodny, Mayo Clinic physician and Executive Medical Director for International Academic Affairs Stacey Rizza, and more.
This town hall coincides with St. Clair’s fourth anniversary as a member of the exclusive Mayo Clinic Care Network.
All are invited to register for the free online event, which runs from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Visit stclair.org/thefrontlineonline for full bios of all the participating doctors and to register.