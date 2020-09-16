 Join a virtual webinar with Mayo Clinic and St. Clair doctors who are fighting against COVID-19 | Sponsored | Sponsored Content | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper
Sponsored Content

Join a virtual webinar with Mayo Clinic and St. Clair doctors who are fighting against COVID-19

By

click to enlarge the-frontline-online-st-clair-hospital.jpg
Do you have questions regarding the COVID-19 pandemic? Ask the experts on the front line at a virtual town hall held by St. Clair Hospital and Mayo Clinic on Wed., Sept. 30.

The free Zoom meeting will be moderated by KDKA-TV Health and Medical Editor Maria Simbra, M.D. Experts include St. Clair Physician and Chief of Infectious Disease Stephen M. Colodny, Mayo Clinic physician and Executive Medical Director for International Academic Affairs Stacey Rizza, and more.

This town hall coincides with St. Clair’s fourth anniversary as a member of the exclusive Mayo Clinic Care Network.


All are invited to register for the free online event, which runs from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Visit stclair.org/thefrontlineonline for full bios of all the participating doctors and to register.

Trending

There are Indigenous People in the Present
Takeout review: The Lorelei sausage kart
Preserving Pittsburgh: How Pittsburgh's 3-year-old archive department is working to make the city's history more accessible
Rivers of Steel illuminates artistic talent and history of Pittsburgh with LightPlay
Call log shows Wilkinsburg Police may have been chasing wrong man before shooting Romir Talley, says lawyer
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Tags

Latest in Sponsored Content

Learn about medical marijuana in Pennsylvania with the Healing Hearts Podcast Sponsored

By The Healing Center

Learn about medical marijuana in Pennsylvania with the Healing Hearts Podcast

Searching for an apartment? Mozart Management has you covered Sponsored

By Mozart Management

Searching for an apartment? Mozart Management has you covered
More »
More Sponsored Content »
All Web Only »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • September 16-22, 2020

Previous Issues

Trending

7 waterfalls to chase in Allegheny County, and one just outside of it (2)

7 waterfalls to chase in Allegheny County, and one just outside of it

By Ryan Deto

Trump retweets QAnon-supporting account that called Pa. first lady a “stupid wife”

Trump retweets QAnon-supporting account that called Pa. first lady a “stupid wife”

By Ryan Deto

Allegheny County Jail

Lawsuit against Allegheny County Jail alleges inadequate mental health care and “dehumanizing” conditions

By Ryan Deto

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation