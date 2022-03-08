 John Fetterman in Failure to Launch | Screen | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

John Fetterman in Failure to Launch

A series where we review Pa. political ads as if they were movies

By

Listen, I don’t think the ad is actually that bad. But if you’re calling your campaign ad (or, as we like to call it, a politician-produced short film) “Launch,” it’s hard not to take the bait by calling it Failure to Launch until proven successful. Fetterman, who's running for U.S. Senate, apes the aesthetic of documentary realism, starting with a montage of bleak images of Braddock set to music that was probably found by searching the term “moving.” Shot at night for the most part, we see, at first, ugly fluorescent lights coming on in the very early morning. As light begins to come through the sky, we see trucks rolling by and garages opening up, all indicators of hard working Americans up at the crack of dawn to make a decent living. None of this is particularly interesting, but it’s well shot in the way where there is a kind of boring beauty to it; I suppose this is the best you can hope for in terms of cinematography for a political ad.

All the while, we hear Fetterman’s voice speaking to Stephen Colbert from his 2009 appearance on The Colbert Report. Colbert lists off facts that are all meant to make Braddock sound like a real shithole, but is also clearly meant as a set-up for Fetterman to launch into his heroic defense of the town — which he does. During the rest of the ad, we hear a mixture of clips from Fetterman interviews combined with clips of him being discussed on the news. The music gets more propulsive, and shots of Fetterman (clearly unstyled in a puffer jacket and basketball shorts) walking through Braddock are interspersed with images of “normal” people who live and work in Braddock, and who we see pretending to go about their business with no awareness of the camera. (I couldn’t help but imagine the director off screen, telling them to be “more American! more hard-working! more admirably stoic in the face of economic difficulties!)

It’s a slick and well-produced ad. Everything clicks into place where you’d expect it: the swelling music, the appropriately diverse line-up of “regular people” whose faces are zoomed in on at the end, the audio of news clips indicating Fetterman’s great works, etc. In that sense, it’s one of the most successful political ads I’ve seen in a while. But at the same time, it’s haunted by what it’s not and desperately wants to be: a Bernie Sanders ad. The strained realism of the ad is working overtime to achieve a sense of humanist populism and make Fetterman a figure of immense dignity and relatability. But in the ideal world, you wouldn’t have to work at those things at all. There’s the rub.

Trending

Speaking of...

Coffee Tree workers vote to unionize with United Food and Commercial Workers

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Coffee Tree workers vote to unionize with United Food and Commercial Workers

Pittsburgh-area senate candidates call for Congressional stock trading ban

By Ryan Deto

Pittsburgh-area senate candidates call for Congressional stock trading ban

Labor leaders rally for Coffee Tree unionization; call for fired worker to be rehired

By Ryan Deto

Labor leaders rally for Coffee Tree unionization; call for fired worker to be rehired

Senate candidate Oz in Pittsburgh says he likes “beer and sandwiches”

By Ryan Deto

Senate candidate Oz in Pittsburgh says he likes “beer and sandwiches”
More »

Tags

Latest in Screen

The Andy Warhol Diaries looks at "intensely private" life of Pittsburgh-born pop artist

By Amanda Waltz

Still from The Andy Warhol Diaries

Nosferatu creeps into Harris Theater for 100th anniversary screenings

By Amanda Waltz

Nosferatu creeps into Harris Theater for 100th anniversary screenings

The Batman is a weird, dark, often exhilarating trip to Gotham

By Owen Gabbey

The Batman is a weird, dark, often exhilarating trip to Gotham

Cyrano somewhat succeeds at turning classic play into bizarre musical

By Owen Gabbey

Cyrano somewhat succeeds at turning classic play into bizarre musical
More »

Readers also liked…

Film Pittsburgh gathers area film festivals together for virtual event

By Amanda Waltz

Film Pittsburgh gathers area film festivals together for virtual event
More Screen »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • March 2- 8, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

Still from The Andy Warhol Diaries

The Andy Warhol Diaries looks at "intensely private" life of Pittsburgh-born pop artist

By Amanda Waltz

Hamilton

Hamilton still entertains, but loses urgency with passage of time

By Jordana Rosenfeld

A tribute piece for Danny Devine, and the title of the show, by Shane Pilster, Max “Gems” Gonzales, and David Scott Brozovich

Extraordinary exhibit pays tribute to Pittsburgh street artist Danny Devine

By Lisa Cunningham

Pittsburgh nonprofit honors “pioneering Pakistani women” with new podcast

Pittsburgh nonprofit honors “pioneering Pakistani women” with new podcast

By Amanda Waltz

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation