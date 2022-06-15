Joe King's Match Gayme features drag queens and Gisele Fetterman

click to enlarge CP Photo: Ladimir Garcia Joe King entertains the audience during his 2022 Match Gayme fundraiser

With an excited crowd and a colorful cast on stage, Joe King on Wednesday held his famous live game show the Match Gayme in the Pittsburgh Hard Rock Cafe, where the audience enjoyed a thrilling and fun performance.Alongside his customary array of drag queens dressed as iconic singers, he also brought Gisele Fetterman, the second lady of Pennsylvania, as a special guest.The Match Gayme is based on the 70s hit the Game Show, but King brings his own personal twist. Each year, he brings some of your favorite celebrities performed by drag queens, sometimes featuring local stars like former Pittsburgh mayor Bill Peduto.This time, King featured singers like Cher, Madonna, Whitney Houston, Reba, and Wynonna Judd. For his part, King donned a 70s style pink tux that shined under the stage spotlight.Gisele Fetterman appeared happy and excited while mingling with the drag queens on stage. She joked about pointing a small fan at one of the drag queens backstage because of the high temperatures, earning applause from the audience.Proceeds from the show went to the Free Store 15104, a novel space in Braddock that accepts surplus and donated goods and gives them out to the community for free.Fetterman created the Free Store when her husband John Fetterman became the mayor of Braddock, and it has remained a part of the area that helps local families.King made no disguise of his support for John Fetterman's U.S. Senate candidacy, and also had fun taunting his Republican opponent Mehmet Oz.On top of the fundraising, King gave out prizes to the audience and invited some of them on stage. He encouraged the audience to participate using white boards to respond to questions called out from the stage, which he then read back to the crowd.Following the game show component, the event culminated with a cycle of big hits like Whitney Houston’s I Wanna Dance With Somebody reverberating through Station Square.