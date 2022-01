Jobs for cyclists, poets, and more openings this week in Pittsburgh

Marketing and Communications Manager. Sewickley arts nonprofit Sweetwater Center for the Arts is hiring a Marketing and Communications Manager. The position will be responsible for coordinating all of the company's marketing and communications/advertising efforts, including managing the website, email marketing, print and social media, and more. The salary range is $32,000-36,000. . Sewickley arts nonprofitis hiring a Marketing and Communications Manager. The position will be responsible for coordinating all of the company's marketing and communications/advertising efforts, including managing the website, email marketing, print and social media, and more. The salary range is $32,000-36,000. Click here for more details



Office and Administration Manager. Urban agriculture nonprofit Grow Pittsburgh, with a mission "to teach people how to grow food and to promote the benefits that gardens bring to our neighborhoods," has an opening for a full-time Office and Administration Manager. The position will be responsible for supporting all of the organization's internal functions, including operations and office management, human resource administration, and more. The salary range is $38,000-48,000. Patient Care Specialist. Local nonprofit Prevention Point Pittsburgh, "dedicated to providing health empowerment services to people who use drugs," is hiring a Patient Care Specialist. The position will provide support and assistance for participants receiving health care services in Prevention Point's medical van.



. Local nonprofit, "dedicated to providing health empowerment services to people who use drugs," is hiring a Patient Care Specialist. The position will provide support and assistance for participants receiving health care services in Prevention Point's medical van. Click here for more details





Community Ambassadors and Community Outreach Representatives. Local public transit nonprofit Healthy Ride is seeking applicants for two seasonal opportunities. The Community Ambassador program aims to connect "Pittsburgh's low-income residents, BIPOC communities, and mobility deficient neighborhoods to the bikeshare program." Ambassadors will promote safe bicycling infrastructure, educate folks on safe cycling, and more. The program runs April-September, and pays $5,000. Applications are due Fri., Feb. 26. Healthy Ride is also seeking part-time Community Outreach Representatives to represent the company at community events, organized group rides, and at pop-up registration events. The position requires 4-20 hours per week in April-October, and pays $15/hour. Applications are due Tue., Feb. 1.