Jobs for cyclists, poets, and more openings this week in Pittsburgh

We searched the web to find some of Pittsburgh's best job openings this week.
.
Nonprofit
Marketing and Communications Manager
. Sewickley arts nonprofit Sweetwater Center for the Arts
is hiring a Marketing and Communications Manager. The position will be responsible for coordinating all of the company's marketing and communications/advertising efforts, including managing the website, email marketing, print and social media, and more. The salary range is $32,000-36,000. Click here for more details
Office and Administration Manager. Urban agriculture nonprofit Grow Pittsburgh, with a mission "to teach people how to grow food and to promote the benefits that gardens bring to our neighborhoods," has an opening for a full-time Office and Administration Manager. The position will be responsible for supporting all of the organization's internal functions, including operations and office management, human resource administration, and more. The salary range is $38,000-48,000. Click here for more details
Patient Care Specialist. Local nonprofit Prevention Point Pittsburgh, "dedicated to providing health empowerment services to people who use drugs," is hiring a Patient Care Specialist. The position will provide support and assistance for participants receiving health care services in Prevention Point's medical van. Click here for more details
Community Ambassadors and Community Outreach Representatives
. Local public transit nonprofit Healthy Ride
is seeking applicants for two seasonal opportunities. The Community Ambassador program aims to connect "Pittsburgh's low-income residents, BIPOC communities, and mobility deficient neighborhoods to the bikeshare program." Ambassadors will promote safe bicycling infrastructure, educate folks on safe cycling, and more. The program runs April-September, and pays $5,000. Applications are due Fri., Feb. 26. Healthy Ride is also seeking part-time Community Outreach Representatives to represent the company at community events, organized group rides, and at pop-up registration events. The position requires 4-20 hours per week in April-October, and pays $15/hour. Applications are due Tue., Feb. 1. Click here for more details
Arts + Entertainment
Local Director.
Digital media publisher WherebyUs Publishing is seeking a Local Director of The Incline
, their popular Pittsburgh-based newsletter. The position will be responsible for producing the daily newsletter, writing original stories suitable for multiple digital platforms, collaborating with other Local Directors, and more. Click here for more details
Visitor and Museum Services Gallery Associate
Adjunct Literary Arts Poetry Teacher
. Arts and cultural institution, the Carnegie Museum of Art
, is hiring a part-time Visitor and Museum Services Gallery Associate. The position will be responsible for welcoming visitors to the Oakland museum, and serving as "an approachable and enthusiastic presence" while protecting the collection and keeping the artworks safe. Click here for more details
. Pittsburgh Public Schools is seeking an Adjunct Literary Arts Poetry Teacher for the Literary Arts program at Pittsburgh CAPA
, Downtown's creative and performing arts magnet school for grades 6-12. The candidate must be a poet with a proven publishing history and will "inspire and bring enthusiasm to students from a wide range of backgrounds and instill a positive attitude towards writing for all." The position requires 15 hours a week, and the salary starts at $36.27/hour. Click here for more details
Food + Drink
Brunch Cook
. Aspinwall restaurant Cornerstone
has an opening for a Brunch Cook. The position pays $17/hour and while brunch only occurs on weekends, the position can also be made full-time with benefits. Click here for more details
Assistant General Manager
. Breakfast and lunch restaurant Waffles, INCaffeinated
is seeking a full-time Assistant General Manager-Back of House for its Downtown or South Side locations. The salary range is $16-18/hour. Click here for more details
Pastry Cook
. Shadyside's Casbah
is hiring a Pastry Cook for its Mediterranean-inspired restaurant. The position will be responsible for the production and plating of all desserts, as well as slicing bread, making espresso-based coffee beverages, and cleaning at the end of shifts. Click here for more details
