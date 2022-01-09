Jobs for beer lovers, organic farmers, and more openings this week in Pittsburgh

The Children's Museum of Pittsburgh on the North Side is seeking

. Two East End arts organizations, theand the, are teaming up to hire an Events Rental Manager.

Click here for more details

is seeking a 2022 Seasonal Summer Camp Co-Director to oversee the programming for the organization's Summer Camp, which includes 10 weeks of studio and media arts camps serving up to 1,000 students.

Verona's Inner Groove Brewing has an opening for a part-time Packaging Assistant for approximately 10 hours a week. No experience is required, and the brewery posted on Instagram that it's the perfect position for those "

looking to get into the industry or just have a love of beer." Click here for more details





Bakery Clerk. Hazelwood's La Gourmandine Bakery, voted one of the city's best bakeries by City Paper readers, is hiring a front-of-house Bakery Clerk. Must be able to work weekends. The position pays $15-20/hour. Hazelwood's, voted one of the city's best bakeries byreaders, is hiring a front-of-house Bakery Clerk. Must be able to work weekends. The position pays $15-20/hour. Click here for more details

Tiny Seed Farm, a small-scale farm which grows organic produce and is "largely made up of volunteers and work-share individuals," has multiple openings.

The two full-time Field Team positions will be responsible for general farm labor including greenhouse work, light equipment operating, and more. Salary is $15/hour after $13/hour "probationary period."

The full-time Market/Delivery position (or two part-time positions) will be responsible for packing and washing produce, delivering produce to CSA members and restaurant partners, set-up and breakdown at farmers' markets, and more. Salary is $15/hour after "probationary period" of $9-13/hour. Applications are due before Sat., Jan. 15. Click here for more details



Didn't find the perfect opening on this list?

Check o

ut

, with positions from Onion Maiden, The Heinz Endowments, Carnegie Science Center, and m

ore.



