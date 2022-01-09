 Jobs for beer lovers, organic farmers, and more openings this week in Pittsburgh | Now Hiring | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Jobs for beer lovers, organic farmers, and more openings this week in Pittsburgh

We searched the web to find some of Pittsburgh's best job openings this week. If your company is hiring, send info on your job opening for consideration to jobs@pghcitypaper.com.
Nonprofit
Development and Marketing Assistant. The Allegheny County Parks Foundation, which works to conserve and restore the nine county parks, is seeking a full-time Development and Marketing Assistant. The position will be responsible for all aspects of the organization's fundraising, marketing, communications, and event planning "with the goal of raising money and promoting awareness and visibility" for the foundation. The salary range is $35,000-45,000. Applications are due by Mon., Jan. 31. Click here for more details

Event Manager. Local nonprofit the World Affairs Council of Pittsburgh, "dedicated to promoting a deeper understanding of key contemporary international issues throughout Western Pennsylvania," is hiring an Event Manager. The position will be responsible for leading the organization's program planning and implementation, while also coordinating large-scale youth oriented events. The salary range is $45,000-50,000, and applications are due by Mon., Jan. 31. Click here for more details

Visitor Services Associate. North Side nonprofit the Children's Museum of Pittsburgh is seeking a part-time Visitor Services Associate to welcome visitors and assist them with the admissions process, while "demonstrating kindness, creativity, and joy while interacting with a wide demographic of visitors." The position pays $15/hour, and weekend hours and scheduling flexibility are required. Click here for more details

Arts + Entertainment

Director of Theater Operations. Sewickley independent nonprofit movie theater, The Tull Family Theater, is hiring a full-time Director of Theater Operations. The position will be responsible for the theater's day-to-day operations including staffing, customer care, and more. Applications are due Fri., Jan. 28. Click here for more details

Events Staff. The Children's Museum of Pittsburgh on the North Side is seeking part-time Events Staff to assist in the set-up and breakdown of the museum's events, including client rentals, weddings, internal events, and more. The position pays $18/hour and requires evening and weekend availability. Click here for more details


Seasonal Summer Camp Co-Director. The Pittsburgh Center for Arts & Media is seeking a 2022 Seasonal Summer Camp Co-Director to oversee the programming for the organization's Summer Camp, which includes 10 weeks of studio and media arts camps serving up to 1,000 students. Click here for more details

Event Rental Manager. Two East End arts organizations, the Union Project and the Kelly Strayhorn Theater, are teaming up to hire an Events Rental Manager. The position will work collaboratively across both organizations to coordinate and execute rental partner events, while maintaining "excellent internal and external communication." The salary is $50,000, and the deadline to apply is Tue., Feb. 1. Click here for more details

Food + Drink

Packaging Assistant. Verona's Inner Groove Brewing has an opening for a part-time Packaging Assistant for approximately 10 hours a week. No experience is required, and the brewery posted on Instagram that it's the perfect position for those "looking to get into the industry or just have a love of beer." Click here for more details

AM Prep Cooks. Downtown restaurant and jazz bar Con Alma is seeking AM Prep Cooks for its new Cultural District location. Salary is $16-18/hour. Click here for more details

Bakery Clerk. Hazelwood's La Gourmandine Bakery, voted one of the city's best bakeries by City Paper readers, is hiring a front-of-house Bakery Clerk. Must be able to work weekends. The position pays $15-20/hour. Click here for more details

Field Team and Market/Delivery Team. Allison Park's Tiny Seed Farm, a small-scale farm which grows organic produce and is "largely made up of volunteers and work-share individuals," has multiple openings. The two full-time Field Team positions will be responsible for general farm labor including greenhouse work, light equipment operating, and more. Salary is $15/hour after $13/hour "probationary period." The full-time Market/Delivery position (or two part-time positions) will be responsible for packing and washing produce, delivering produce to CSA members and restaurant partners, set-up and breakdown at farmers' markets, and more. Salary is $15/hour after "probationary period" of $9-13/hour. Applications are due before Sat., Jan. 15. Click here for more details
Didn't find the perfect opening on this list? Check out last week's job listings, with positions from Onion Maiden, The Heinz Endowments, Carnegie Science Center, and more.

