Jobs for beer lovers, organic farmers, and more openings this week in Pittsburgh

Event Manager. Local nonprofit the World Affairs Council of Pittsburgh, "dedicated to promoting a deeper understanding of key contemporary international issues throughout Western Pennsylvania," is hiring an Event Manager. The position will be responsible for leading the organization's program planning and implementation, while also coordinating large-scale youth oriented events. The salary range is $45,000-50,000, and applications are due by Mon., Jan. 31. Click here for more details
Visitor Services Associate. North Side nonprofit the Children's Museum of Pittsburgh is seeking a part-time Visitor Services Associate to welcome visitors and assist them with the admissions process, while "demonstrating kindness, creativity, and joy while interacting with a wide demographic of visitors." The position pays $15/hour, and weekend hours and scheduling flexibility are required. Click here for more details
Arts + Entertainment
Director of Theater Operations. Sewickley independent nonprofit movie theater, The Tull Family Theater, is hiring a full-time Director of Theater Operations. The position will be responsible for the theater's day-to-day operations including staffing, customer care, and more. Applications are due Fri., Jan. 28. Click here for more details
Events Staff. The Children's Museum of Pittsburgh on the North Side is seeking part-time Events Staff to assist in the set-up and breakdown of the museum's events, including client rentals, weddings, internal events, and more. The position pays $18/hour and requires evening and weekend availability. Click here for more details
Event Rental Manager. Two East End arts organizations, the Union Project and the Kelly Strayhorn Theater, are teaming up to hire an Events Rental Manager. The position will work collaboratively across both organizations to coordinate and execute rental partner events, while maintaining "excellent internal and external communication." The salary is $50,000, and the deadline to apply is Tue., Feb. 1. Click here for more details
Food + Drink
AM Prep Cooks. Downtown restaurant and jazz bar Con Alma is seeking AM Prep Cooks for its new Cultural District location. Salary is $16-18/hour. Click here for more details
Field Team and Market/Delivery Team. Allison Park's Tiny Seed Farm, a small-scale farm which grows organic produce and is "largely made up of volunteers and work-share individuals," has multiple openings. The two full-time Field Team positions will be responsible for general farm labor including greenhouse work, light equipment operating, and more. Salary is $15/hour after $13/hour "probationary period." The full-time Market/Delivery position (or two part-time positions) will be responsible for packing and washing produce, delivering produce to CSA members and restaurant partners, set-up and breakdown at farmers' markets, and more. Salary is $15/hour after "probationary period" of $9-13/hour. Applications are due before Sat., Jan. 15. Click here for more details
