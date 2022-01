Jobs for beer lovers, organic farmers, and more openings this week in Pittsburgh

The position will be responsible for the theater's day-to-day operations including staffing, customer care, and more. Applications are due Fri., Jan. 28. Click here for more details

The Children's Museum of Pittsburgh on the North Side is seeking

part-time Events Staff to assist in the set-up and breakdown of the museum's events, including client rentals, weddings, internal events, and more. The position pays $18/hour and requires evening and weekend availability. Click here for more details

Two East End arts organizations are teaming up to hire an Events Rental Manager.

The position will work collaboratively across both organizations to coordinate and execute rental partner events, while maintaining "excellent internal and external communication." The salary is $50,000, and the deadline to apply is Tue., Feb. 1. Click here for more details

is seeking a 2022 Seasonal Summer Camp Co-Director to oversee the programming for the organization's Summer Camp, which includes 10 weeks of studio and media arts camps serving up to 1,000 students.

Verona's Inner Groove Brewing has an opening for a part-time Packaging Assistant for approximately 10 hours a week. No experience is required, and the brewery posted on Instagram that it's the perfect position for those "

looking to get into the industry or just have a love of beer." Click here for more details





Bakery Clerk. Hazelwood's La Gourmandine Bakery, voted one of the city's best bakeries by City Paper readers, is hiring a front-of-house Bakery Clerk. Must be able to work weekends. The position pays $15-20/hour. Click here for more details

Tiny Seed Farm, a small-scale farm which grows organic produce and is "largely made up of volunteers and work-share individuals," has multiple openings.

The two full-time Field Team positions will be responsible for general farm labor including greenhouse work, light equipment operating, and more. Salary is $15/hour after $13/hour "probationary period."

The full-time Market/Delivery position (or two part-time positions) will be responsible for packing and washing produce, delivering produce to CSA members and restaurant partners, set-up and breakdown at farmers' markets, and more. Salary is $15/hour after "probationary period" of $9-13/hour. Applications are due before Sat., Jan. 15. Click here for more details



Downtown restaurant and jazz bar is seeking AM Prep Cooks for its new Cultural District location. Salary is $16-18/hour. Click here for more details



