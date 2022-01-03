 Jim Rogers' death ruled accidental by Allegheny County Medical Examiner | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Jim Rogers' death ruled accidental by Allegheny County Medical Examiner

By and

click to enlarge A memorial to Jim Rogers on a bench in Friendship Park in Bloomfield - CP PHOTO: RYAN DETO
CP Photo: Ryan Deto
A memorial to Jim Rogers on a bench in Friendship Park in Bloomfield
The Allegheny County Office of the Medical Examiner has determined that the “manner of death” of Jim Rogers, the man who died after being tased eight times by Pittsburgh Police officers, was an accident.

ACOME defines an accident as a “death that occurs as the result of an event with unintentional consequences.” The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania also recognizes four other manners of death that could have been determined by the medical examiner: homicide, suicide, natural, and undetermined.

“The manner of death is the circumstance that led to the cause of death,” read an release from ACOME. “It is based upon all available knowledge of a particular case including terminal events, scene investigation, police report, social, and medical background information.”


Rogers, 54, died on Oct. 14, 2021, less than 24 hours after Pittsburgh Police officers tased him eight times in response to a neighbor’s 911 call alleging that Rogers had stolen a bicycle from a Bloomfield front yard. Neighbors told WPXI they believed the man was homeless and he took the bike for a ride before returning it. The bike was for sale for $50. The woman who owns the bike says she wanted to get rid of it, and told WPXI the man could have had it for free.

When police arrived at the scene, one officer confronted Rogers, attempted to detain him, and then tased him eight times. Several other officers also responded to this incident.

Rogers reportedly asked for help and medical attention at least 13 times as he was sitting in the back of a Pittsburgh Police vehicle after he was tased on Oct. 13. According to an executive summary of an internal investigation obtained by TribLive, Rogers banged his head on the seat for 17 minutes and exclaimed repeatedly, “I need a hospital, I can’t breathe, get a medic, help me.”

According to the Pittsburgh Police Critical Incident Review Board, the Pittsburgh Police officers involved in the incident were part of “a series of compounding performance failures” in how they responded to Rogers.


WPXI reported on Jan. 3 that the city of Pittsburgh plans to terminate the employment of six of the eight officers involved in Rogers’ death. When asked if he supports the city’s plan to terminate six of the Pittsburgh police officers involved in the tasing of Rogers, newly sworn-in Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey declined to comment until he has been fully briefed on the issue.

Today’s determination concludes the medical examiner's investigation into Rogers’ death.

While the press release clarified that “these are not criminal determinations, but medical ones,” Allegheny County District Attorney Steven Zappala has previously stated that he would wait for the results of the medical examiner’s investigation before announcing whether he plans to file charges against the officers involved. Zappala has not yet made a statement regarding the medical examiner's determination of Rogers’ death.

Trending

Speaking of...

Ed Gainey sworn in as Pittsburgh's first Black mayor; addresses questions on policing

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Ed Gainey sworn in as Pittsburgh's first Black mayor; addresses questions on policing

Pittsburgh Mayor-elect Ed Gainey tests negative for COVID

By Ryan Deto

Pittsburgh Mayor-elect Ed Gainey tests negative for COVID

Pittsburgh Police officers disciplined in death of Jim Rogers; report says his calls for medical help were ignored

By Ryan Deto

A memorial to Jim Rogers on a bench in Friendship Park in Bloomfield

Advocates unveil Pittsburgh city transit platform to improve sidewalks, development, and more

By Ryan Deto

Advocates unveil Pittsburgh city transit platform to improve sidewalks, development, and more
More »

Tags

Latest in News

Ed Gainey sworn in as Pittsburgh's first Black mayor; addresses questions on policing

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Ed Gainey sworn in as Pittsburgh's first Black mayor; addresses questions on policing

Pennsylvania loses population in first half of 2021, says census estimates

By Ryan Deto

Pennsylvania loses population in first half of 2021, says census estimates

Pittsburgh meteor, "the greatest event of 2022," made into commemorative ornament

By Lisa Cunningham

Pittsburgh meteor, "the greatest event of 2022," made into commemorative ornament

12 of the weirdest things dropped across Pennsylvania towns on New Year’s Eve

By Ryan Deto

12 of the weirdest things dropped across Pennsylvania towns on New Year’s Eve
More »

Readers also liked…

Airbnb has been operating in Pa throughout the pandemic and against stay-at-home orders

By Ryan Deto

Airbnb has been operating in Pa throughout the pandemic and against stay-at-home orders

Dems call on Mike Turzai and other GOP leaders to resign after failing to disclose a state rep's COVID-19 diagnosis

By Hannah Lynn

Dems call on Mike Turzai and other GOP leaders to resign after failing to disclose a state rep's COVID-19 diagnosis (2)

Photos: Police brutality and environmental racism protest march in Downtown Pittsburgh

By Jared Wickerham

Toy Slaughter raises a fist during a youth-led march against police brutality and environmental racism in Downtown.

What's keeping a proposed food hall in Lawrenceville from becoming a reality?

By Ryan Deto

What's keeping a proposed food hall in Lawrenceville from becoming a reality?
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • December 22-28, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

Pittsburgh meteor, "the greatest event of 2022," made into commemorative ornament

Pittsburgh meteor, "the greatest event of 2022," made into commemorative ornament

By Lisa Cunningham

Black trans woman found dead in Wilkinsburg

Black trans woman found dead in Wilkinsburg

By Ryan Deto

Now Hiring: Direct a local library, interact with robots, and more job openings this week in Pittsburgh

Now Hiring: Direct a local library, interact with robots, and more job openings this week in Pittsburgh

Compiled by Lisa Cunningham

Pa. Supreme Court says warrantless searches not justified by cannabis smell alone

Pa. Supreme Court says warrantless searches not justified by cannabis smell alone

By Ryan Deto

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation